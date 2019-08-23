Legislators, party chairs discuss new gun laws

The right to keep and bear arms is granted under the Second Amendment of the Constitution, but over the years, it's become a hot-button issue. While some states have increased restrictions on gun owners, Oklahoma legislators loosened regulations this year.
The first bill signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt after taking office was H.B. 2597, better known as the constitutional carry bill. Oklahomans will be allowed to carry firearms without a permit or training starting Nov. 1. The legislation passed Senate with a 40-6 vote, and State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, was among its supporters.
"I think people have the right to keep and bear arms," said Pemberton. "I believe what the Second Amendment says in its format. I think that's the main issue with constitutional carry. Why should a person have to pay to carry a license when they're guaranteed that right under the Second Amendment?"
Pemberton also added he doesn't think a second background check "is going to catch anybody that's not already been checked and deemed eligible to carry a firearm."
Meanwhile, the House of Representatives, where constitutional carry was authored, had a more varied response, but it passed 70-30. State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, has always been a gun rights advocate, but decided to vote "no" on this bill. He said he "probably has more guns than most people," but he thinks people should have some type of training when carrying a firearm.
"Looking at the bill, what worried me the most was someone out there carrying a firearm without any training," said Meredith, a former law enforcement officer. "If you want to carry concealed, more power to you. Go get training and go do it. But right now, as the law is on Nov. 1, someone could be walking up and down the sidewalks by our schools with an AR, and there's nothing law enforcement can do to ask that person why they're [doing that.]"
His decision was influenced after speaking with local law enforcement officials, who said it could inhibit their duties. He realized he might "take some heat" for opposing the bill, but asserted that he is "100 percent for the Second Amendment."
"It's more than just learning how to use a gun; it's knowing the responsibility behind owning a gun, because owning a gun is a big responsibility," Meredith said.
The bill has garnered much support in Oklahoma, as many believe it reflects what America's forefathers intended. Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Dr. Shannon Grimes supports the measure.
"Just and legitimate government function is to protect people's rights," said Grimes. "Self-defense is about as fundamental as rights come, so it is nice seeing the state taking steps to protect those rights and making clarifications to remove potential confusion."
While the bill allows open carry, it does prohibit people with violent records from carrying firearms. Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Young Republicans chair, said he likes that aspect and believes it's more along the lines of "commons-sense gun laws." He also mentioned that "multiple sources" have complained about a loss of funds the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation would collect from licensing fees, but he believes it's for the best.
"I have never believed it to be the government's job to take what is a constitutionally protected right and sell it back to the citizenry at a premium," said Kennedy. "The reduced funds from fees can help the department become more streamlined and focused on what they should be doing. Investigating crime should be where we invest funds, instead of intruding into the lives of those who would simply like to defend themselves."
Another bill passed during the last session received far more support, as H.B. 2010 passed the Senate, 39-4, and the House, 94-0.
The measure allows facilities under a public trust to prohibit open carry at their facilities, but people are still allowed to bring in concealed weapons. Pemberton called the bill "a compromise" after a situation at the Tulsa Gathering Place put it on the front burner.
"It all started when someone who was a Second Amendment supporter tried to carry a weapon on their hip, but they weren't law enforcement and the security guards stopped them and told them they couldn't carry it in there," he said.
After some "political wrangling" between gun rights advocates and gun-control advocates, Pemberton said passage was a no-brainer.
"I think that unnerves some people so they compromised and said you can do this in a public trust, but just make sure it's concealed and not open," he said. "The Gathering Place is a place to bring your young children to play and stuff, so they didn't want any parents or anyone feeling uncomfortable with someone walking around with pistols on their hip in an outward expression. I didn't have a problem with that."
Kennedy said he isn't worried when he sees someone open carry, and that he feels safer being in a room full of responsible gun owners than he does in a room full of defenseless people. He also denounced the argument that H.B. 2010 is "some sort of gun ban, when it actually is an expansion of the current law with a few caveats for certain sensitive areas."
"One thing I would have liked included in the law would have been a liability clause for any entity that chooses to prohibit the carry of self-defense weapons," he said. "I think if an entity decides to ban said items, they should be responsible for providing security and they should be liable for any/all damages that occur in the case someone is harmed as a result of that establishment stipulating visitors be disarmed."
A message to Pam Iron, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, was not returned by deadline.
