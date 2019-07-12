The day Oklahoma's regular legislative session ended was the day after two barges broke loose on the Arkansas River and struck the lock and dam near Webber Falls.
But although the session ended at a tragic time for the state, some of the worst flooding in Oklahoma's history wasn't seen by legislators as a sign of the state's overall health. Many left the capitol in May satisfied with their work over the previous months.
Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he was "very encouraged" about the work done in Oklahoma City this year.
"I thought it was the best session we've had by far in the past several years," said Pemberton. "I'm encouraged about where we are as an economy, where we are as a state, and feel like the governor's on the right track, and we put some money back."
Pemberton, chairman of the Senate Education Subcommittee on Appropriation, worked on several pieces of legislation to improve the state's schools. He said he was proud of bills like S.B. 193, which restricts classroom sizes for kindergarten and first grade to no more than 20 students without an assistant teacher; and H.B. 1395, which requires virtual charter schools to conduct the same financial reporting as regular schools.
"I also had a bill that I ran with the State Department of Education, which basically put $2 million more into the alternative education funding for kids who need a little bit of different education in order for them to be successful and graduate from high school," said Pemberton. "I think the overhaul of our public school day, Senate Bill 441, to try to get us back closer to five days a week [was good]. Those were some of the ones I was most proud of."
Pemberton said he will work on the task force starting in September to analyze requirements for schools that wish to stay with four-day weeks. He was also appointed to the oversight committee for the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT).
The creation of LOFT was approved by Senate, which voted to provide $1.7 million for the office that would provide data on the state budget and programs to lawmakers and the public.
"The new state office will serve as watchdog for the public and lawmakers while providing more transparency in agency spending," said Sen. Wayne Shaw, R-Grove. "It will also enhance accountability of how tax dollars are used and provide both lawmakers and the public with independent data on agency budgets and program performance."
The state also decided to sock away $200 million in savings this year. The increased savings has legislators comfortable with the state's financial position.
"We saved $200 million this year in addition to the rainy day fund, which will give us about $1.1 billion in overall savings going into this next budget year," said Pemberton. "So not only did we spend $400 million on our programs and our core services and education, we were also able to put money back for a rainy day."
While many legislators are encouraged by what's been done this regular session, some locals still have concerns about priorities. Pam Iron, Cherokee County Democrat Party chair, said it's important for the state to have a rainy day fund, but she believes there should be a cutoff.
"I needs to be there when there are emergencies and unforeseen things that happen, but I think there's a limit to that, too," Iron said. "I don't think they should constantly put money into the rainy day fund. It needs to be spent, because it's taxpayers' dollars."
Many Democrats at the state capitol wanted to see money go toward expanding Medicaid, including local Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah. Meredith did not respond to media inquiries by press time. However, he is not alone in his desire for improved health care for low-income Oklahomans. Iron said she was disappointed not to see Medicaid expanded, which could have given more than 100,000 people access to health coverage.
"That was one of the major things that I feel like will make a huge difference in health care for Oklahomans," said Iron. "The governor promised it in his campaign that he was for Medicaid expansion, and then after he got elected, he said he had another plan, but didn't go into detail, and then that plan never surfaced into a piece of legislation."
There has been talk of putting the question of Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2020. In the past, legislators have voiced concerns that a Medicaid-expansion measure passed by a vote of the people could result in similar problems they ran into when State Question 780 was passed. That measure decriminalized medical marijuana, and the state chose to implement a long series of regulations and rules after it was passed, rather than before.
Iron said comparing a Medicaid expansion vote to medical marijuana vote is like comparing "apples and tangerines, not even oranges."
"I'm really concerned about Medicaid expansion and know there's a possibility of a petition to get it on a ballot, so I'm watching that very closely," she said. "The reason that I would like it is because I know they're not going to let it out of the committee. If they didn't do it this time, the likelihood of them doing it in the next session is not there. So I'd rather just get busy and let the people speak. There's a lot of model for Medicaid expansion already there. It's just really more about appropriations than anything."
Among the other areas Iron would like to have seen improved is financial security. A measure introduced in the Senate would have increased minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.50, but failed to get a committee hearing.
"Raising the minimum wage, that is something that I think really needs to happen," said Iron. "We have moms and dads working three jobs, working weekends and doing all kinds of things. I think it's imperative to raise minimum wage. The corporation got their big tax cuts and they can afford to pay higher wages."
Queries to Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy and Young Democrats Chair Sebastian Cooper were not answered by press time.
