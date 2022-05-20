OKLAHOMA CITY -- In a bid to diversify rural Oklahoma's economy beyond the borders of Mayes County, state lawmakers plan to divvy up $250 million to help make other economic development sites more competitive.
But critics of House Bill 4456 said there are no guardrails or rules for how the dollars will be allocated, and the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity Fund amounts to little more than a quarter-billion-dollar legislative "slush fund."
Despite some bipartisan opposition, the measure passed both the state House and Senate by large margins and headed Friday to the governor's desk as part of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he didn't have much input on the name, but there's "an absolute agreement" that the money isn't just for rural areas of the state. With 65% of Oklahomans living in the Tulsa or Oklahoma City areas, metro areas will not be excluded.
He said when lawmakers spoke with Commerce Secretary Scott Mueller, there was "a lot of frustration" that Pryor was the only place that the commerce department was putting projects. Treat said Pryor's MidAmerica Industrial Park is a tremendous asset for the state, but members are starting to get frustrated and they're being asked to put about $700 million cash on the table to develop an area that may not directly impact their district.
Earlier in the session, lawmakers set aside $698 million for an incentive package designed to reel in an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant to Pryor. The measure pays $613 million to a "mega project" and allocates $85 million to another project related to the same industry. It provides a 3.4% rebate of the investment over five years up to the balance of the fund once capital expenditures and jobs are created. The company being targeted by the LEAD Act could create as many as 4,000 to 6,000 new jobs.
"At some point, we've got to start developing assets around the state so we have more than one option to show businesses that want to locate (here), and Pryor is a crown jewel, but we need crown jewels all across the state," Treat said.
He said the $250 million investment is in concert with the $700 million Pryor project, which is believed to be a Panasonic facility.
"We are going to invest in our future," Treat said. "We have an opportunity here to make Oklahoma a much more attractive place to develop, not just in northeast Oklahoma, but around the entire state."
State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said lawmakers have allocated $250 million more for an unspecified purpose, and combined now plan to sink just shy of $1 billion into rural economic development in a year's time.
"This is not about the issue of not wanting economic development in rural parts of the state, but more so about why would we take a quarter billion dollars and not have a purpose for it with no guardrails," he said. "It's just a $250 million slush fund."
Nichols said that with no parameters, the funds might not get to where they're most needed, and he said there's an "opportunity cost" to just putting money into a fund with no plan. For instance, Nichols said the funds could have been used to reduce or eliminate the state's grocery sales tax or give taxpayers refunds greater than $75.
"We have resources that could be working for Oklahomans, (but) they're going to let it sit for an unspecified purpose," he said.
Oklahoma Department of Commerce officials said Friday that they had no comment in response to a question about whether the funding would be a useful tool in their ongoing efforts to recruit new businesses.
State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, who backs the measure, said how PREP will work is still being negotiated. He said that will be determined during a special session in the coming weeks.
He said he's been traveling around the state and talking to colleagues from other parts of Oklahoma. A few months ago, for instance, he visited Lawton, which has an industrial park that's ready to go - except it's missing a critical gas line that will cost $15 million.
"The challenge is a gas company won't put the line in until a company is there, and the company won't come until there's a gas line," Hilbert said. "And so it's a chicken-or-the-egg situation where if we could come in with matching dollars to help the community get that industrial park up and ready and where it needs to be, then you have growth and economic development."
He said Department of Commerce officials have told lawmakers that Pryor's MidAmerica Industrial Park isn't the only place that businesses want to come to in Oklahoma. It just simply is the place that's ready.
There are other places that could be ready for moderate large-scale development, but the problem is that to get them ready will take a few months because they might not have all of the "big five" -- water, sewer, broadband, gas and electric, Hilbert said.
Hilbert said PREP should prioritize helping finance improvements at commercial industrial parks, airports, airparks, railparks and ports by requiring local officials to provide matching funds.
State Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, said Avard, in Woods County, has one of the few places where two major rail lines intersect.
"It could be crucial as far as transportation and development in our areas because you have products coming in from two different directions," Newton said. "So we can bring products into Oklahoma from all directions and utilize it there."
But he said the site needs a paved road and water infrastructure.
There are also industrial authorities in Woodward, Fairview and Cherokee that could potentially become "shovel ready" for new business if they received some direct state funding, Newton said.
"Yeah, they got a big boost out there around Pryor, Oklahoma, and that industrial park, but that doesn't mean the rest of the state (did)," Newton said. "We felt that we needed to reach out and help the other part of the state, and I think this could be a good economic boost."
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.