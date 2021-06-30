A virtual Legislative Wrap-Up event recently scheduled by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce was canceled at the last minute after one of the panelists rebuked several questions submitted to him.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, made a Facebook post June 18 to tell constituents he decided not to attend the forum. He explained the questions provided to him ahead of the event were biased and should have pertained to Oklahoma’s legislative session, rather than national-level discussions.
“The questions submitted for me to answer had little to do with the progress we made during the last session of the Oklahoma Legislature, and instead seem to just recite a litany of attacks that left-leaning liberals utilize against Republicans on the national stage,” Culver wrote on his post. “To be clear, I am a ‘state’ legislator and I work first for Cherokee County, not a political party or ideology. Whether it’s a Democrat or a Republican idea, my priority is to represent my constituents in Cherokee County.”
According to Culver, some of the questions were: “Do you think it makes more sense to put more restrictions on voting rights than gun owner rights?" "What are you doing to reduce the killing of black and brown unarmed people by police officers?" "How did you recognize the 100-year commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre?" and “Did you receive a COVID-19 vaccination?”
He said the questions promoted division instead of seeking solutions for Tahlequah and the county, so he decided to pass on them, except to say: “I support all rights, oppose any attempt to cheat the democratic process, deplore racism, and yes, I strongly back the blue.”
Culver did say he would be happy to participate in a future event to discuss dealings at the state Capitol.
When asked if the cancellation had anything to do with Culver’s decision not to participate, TACC President Nathan Reed said “some.” He said the questions were submitted by members of the public, and if the TACC chooses to schedule another legislative event, the format would look different.
“The only reason we decided to do virtual in the first place was because we started planning it before several of the COVID restrictions were lifted, and we didn’t want to change it after the restrictions had been lifted,” he said. “If we do another one, it would be in person and a live event. If we move to a live event, we would allow the public to ask the questions at the event, as opposed to getting them beforehand.”
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, was also invited to participate and considered it to be a misunderstanding among the Chamber, the public, and the officials. He said the panelists didn’t receive the questions until 15 or 20 minutes before the meeting.
“The questions just seemed way off the wall and had nothing to do with the intent of the wrapup,” Pemberton said. “I’ve been going to those for five years and it’s always been about policy, procedures, budgets, and monies. So the decision was made just to have an informal meeting with members of the Chamber and ask what’s going on. We got it all worked out, but it was probably around noon before we got all that worked out, so it was too late to go on that day.”
