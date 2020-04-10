Legislators say governor's new powers not a threat

The Oklahoma Legislature last week approved Gov. Kevin Stitt's Executive Order to declare a health emergency for all 77 counties, a move that granted him authority to temporarily suspend laws and regulations that interfere with the state's ability to address the pandemic.
Under the Catastrophic Health Emergency Act, Stitt has the power to "suspend the provisions of any regulatory statute prescribing procedures for conducting state business, or the orders and rules of any state agency, to the extent that strict compliance with the same would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action (including emergency purchases) by the public health authority to respond to the catastrophic health emergency, or increase the health threat to the population…"
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, said that while some are concerned about the governor's new powers, it was the best option for the state to handle the crisis.
"I think everybody is a little worried about giving him the powers that we gave him, but at the end of the day, that was the best option to fight the pandemic that we're under," said Meredith. "We have the option to go back in at any time as the House and Senate to take away those powers, so there is a check and balance there for him as we continue through this."
Stitt is able to use resources of the state government and its political subdivisions to respond to the emergency; transfer the direction, personnel, or functions of state departments and agencies; and mobilize all or any part of the National Guard into service of the state, among other powers.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton said he feels comfortable with the decision and that giving the governor new powers might be easier than having emergency decisions be made legislatively.
"We felt like it was time to give him the ability and the authority to make the decisions he needs to, especially if we need to bring the National Guard in and set up some tents and begin to have them logistically move things around the state," said Pemberton. "[Going] through a legislative process ... is difficult right now, with us also being quarantined in our homes. He is the governor and was elected by a large percentage of the population, and I feel most people feel comfortable with giving their governor some extra powers during these trying times."
Stitt was granted the powers for only 30 days, but if the situation does not change by then, legislators are expected to extend it another 30 days. He has suggested that requirements for retired or out-of-work health care professionals to renew their licenses could be waived to allow them to rejoin the health facilities quicker. Also, he'll be able to loosen restrictions for first responders, allowing them to know whether a home to which they are dispatched has a resident who has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I think COVID-19 has proven a bigger threat than Gov. Stitt was willing to acknowledge," said Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democrats Vice Chair. "Now that he has emergency powers from the Legislature, there will be no excuse for failure."
Legislators have compared the to Catastrophic Emergency Act to the Oklahoma Wartime Powers Act.
The House Concurrent Resolution 1001, which affirmed the governor's declaration, also includes language that requires Stitt to give Republican leaders of the House and Senate notice of any changes to statutes or regulations in advance.
