Legislators say they welcome constituent input

The Oklahoma Legislature meets every year from February to the last Friday of May, during which time area lawmakers are busy representing their respective districts and their constituents.
As House and Senate members mull thousands of bills submitted each session, their roles are to act on behalf of the people. But unless they understand what issues and initiatives are among their constituency’s top priorities, they won’t know what to leverage for at the Capitol. That’s why the best officials are quick to solicit input from those who live in their districts.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he appreciates hearing from constituents.
“I’m their voice at the Capitol,” said Culver. “I’m there to represent my constituents, and if I don’t hear from any of them, then it’s just me.”
Whether people are worried about a specific bill being introduced in the Legislature, or have an issue with something going on in their area, a lawmaker can help relay those concerns. Communication can also help the representative get a better idea of how he should approach an issue.
“I have heard from quite a few constituents on bills that affect them,” said Culver. “That’s always helpful, because they could have an angle or an idea I haven’t thought of.”
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, has constituents reach out to him regularly. He said engaging with people from his district is crucial for determining how he should go about his business.
“You’d be surprised how many contacts we get from our patrons, especially during the legislative session,” said Pemberton. “I tell my school superintendents and other people, ‘If you’ve got a bill coming up that you really have some concerns with, don’t wait until after the vote is taken. You need to let us know ahead of time what your concerns are.’ We’re up there to represent our constituents and the key to it is communication.”
Perhaps one of the most effective ways to get a legislator’s attention is through a hand-written letter, as it shows the person has taken time to look into the issues.
According to the Oklahoma Legislature, when writing a letter, constituents should make sure the legislator’s name is spelled correctly and have the appropriate address. All correspondence should be sent to their addresses at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. If the Legislature is not in session, their mail will be forwarded to them at their home addresses.
The state recommends people describe the bill they are concerned about by name and number. Letter writers should avoid expressing anger. They should keep their message brief and clear, expressing the issue and the reasons for supporting or opposing a bill. People are also encouraged to be constructing and explain an alternative or better solution.
State Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, said letters aren’t as common as they once were, but he encourages people to reach out to him however they like. He receives queries from people all over the state, but makes an effort to address the needs of his constituents first.
“Reach out to me and let me know what you’re thinking,” he said. “If there is a bill they want me to vote a certain way on, I’ve always said the constituents sent me up here, and I’m going to bring their voice and vote the way they want me to. If the majority is wanting a ‘yes,’ or a ‘no,’ on a vote, that’s what I’ll do.”
Culver, who represents Cherokee County, can be emailed at Bob.Culver@okhouse.gov; called at 405-557-7408; or sent a letter at 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd., Room 504, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105.
To reach Pemberton, who represents Cherokee and Muskogee counties, call 405-521-5333; email Dewayne.Pemberton@oksenate.gov; or write to 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 429, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105.
For State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, who represents Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes and Rogers counties, call 405-521-5574; email Blake.Stephens@oksenate.gov; or write to 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 528, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105.
To get in touch with State Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson, who represents Cherokee and Muskogee counties, call 405-557-7310; email Chris.Sneed@okhouse.gov; or write to 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 346, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105.
To reach Hardin, who represents Adair, Cherokee and Delaware counties, call 405-557-7394; email David.Hardin@okhouse.gov; or write to 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 250, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105.
