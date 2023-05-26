OKLAHOMA CITY — Even as legislative leaders celebrated wrapping up the four-month regular session Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt warned that he’s considering calling a special session later this year to “get a tax cut done.”
And saying he didn’t like the amount of spending, Stitt also didn’t rule out vetoing all or part of the $12.8 billion budget lawmakers spent the last day of session finalizing. Republican legislators plan to return to special session in mid-June to take up any Stitt budget-related vetoes.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said it was a “very long, grinding session [and] one where the members really had to dig deep and really give it their all.”
McCall said legislators faced “really big issues” during the session. Those included public school funding and teacher pay needs, calls for a tax credit for private and homeschool families, tax reform, and workforce and economic development needs.
He said there were times things seemed to be moving “very, very slow,” but at the end of the day, the session yield historic outcomes.
“We knew it would be tough but we know this was the right year to do it,” McCall said.
While there were no cuts to the state’s income or grocery taxes, McCall said lawmakers eliminated both the franchise tax for businesses and the so-called “marriage penalty” tax that impacts Oklahomans who file jointly. Lawmakers also passed a “historic education package” that saw a nearly 25% increase in public school funding and approved several pieces of economic development-related legislation aimed at bringing big businesses into the state, he said.
“I’ve been telling people that I believe this session is going to go down in state history as one of the best ever, mostly around our education investment,” Stitt said.
He said people looking back on the session will recall rural school investments, teacher pay raises ranging from $3,000 to $6,000, and a school choice component that gives private and homeschool families access to a tier tax credit program.
But Stitt was left disappointed for a second year after lawmakers refused to embrace his continued calls for cuts to the state’s grocery and income taxes. He said taxpayers should benefit from the $6 billion in savings and $1.2 billion in surplus revenue.
“The fact that we weren’t able to get that done to me is just unbelievable,” he said.
State Sen. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the session has been “very successful.”
“Obviously there was some controversy and some friction, but that’s part of the process,” he said. “[I’m] excited with what we’ve been able to accomplish this year.”
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said the session represented a “a 1920s do-over” in terms of who lawmakers deemed worthy of investment, who was “treated as suspicious” and who had to justify their need for additional resources.
“I also feel like there’s a lot of betrayal that people feel,” Boren said. “Before they felt neglected by their government, but now people are starting to feel attacked by their government.”
She said businesses and lobbyists still hold strong sway over the state’s tax code.
But Boren said she was also was heartened by a bipartisan willingness to challenge and ultimately override a dozen Stitt vetoes. She said the overrides guaranteed the existence of Oklahoma’s lone public broadcaster, OETA, through 2026, and also enshrined the right into law of Native students to wear tribal regalia at graduation.
Boren said while she felt like marginalized people were attacked during session, she found there were also more people willing to step in and “sacrifice politically” to stop it.
“It’s just a mixed bag,” Boren said of session’s outcome.
“I think in order to be resilient in Oklahoma with all these challenges, you really have to fight to find the sunshine in the clouds,” she said. “… Through these struggles and these trials, those that are willing to sacrifice political capital for the well being of all Oklahomans are starting to step forward, and that’s very encouraging to find those people and to begin working with them.”
