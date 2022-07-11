HULBERT – Building blocks will remain in boxes for another week at the Hulbert Community Library due to low turnout for Lego Club.
On Monday, library assistant Kayla Rooster said attendance at the weekly event has been poor for a while.
“I don’t think anyone has shown up,” said Rooster. “We used to have a lot of people come. The pandemic really hurt us."
The library has several boxes of Lego pieces for this activity.
“We haven’t had them out in a really long time,” said Rooster. “It’s really sad.”
Library volunteer Grace Wyse echoed these observations.
“No one’s coming,” said Wyse. “We put [the Legos] out every week and no one comes.”
Wyse proposed a reason for this trend.
“I think a lot of people don’t know it’s happening,” said Wyse.
With the library empty, Rooster and Wyse looked through the Legos, smiling at the creations kids had left behind among the blocks: cars, houses, and planes built at past meetings.
Lego cars in hand, Rooster proposed the pair race them down the bookshelf aisles. The race ended in a collision and bouts of laughter from the two staff members.
Rhonda Lee, branch manager for the Hulbert Library, said she has been seeing people at other types of library events.
“For about two years, we did things virtually, so the performances are getting good attendance,” said Lee.
She spoke about an upcoming program.
“We have one coming on Friday. The Science Museum of Oklahoma is presenting a program called Regatta. It will be interactive so [the attendees] will be making things,” said Lee. “The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Muskogee, which allowed all 15 libraries in our system to have the museum come and do a program.”
While Lego Club is scheduled to start every Monday at 10 a.m., Lee said this isn’t strict.
“They don’t have to be here at a specific time,” said Lee. “It’s from 10 to 12, but they can come in at 10:30, 11.”
Lee said she, her children and grandchildren all love Legos.
“Everyone I know finds them entertaining,” said Lee.
Lego Club is a recurring event for the Summer Reading Program and will meet through the end of July.
Check it out
Find more information about the Hulbert Community Library on its Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HulbertCommunityLibrary.
