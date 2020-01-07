A local fitness group is hoping to grow its numbers, as well as offer motivation and accountability to its members.
Legs Miserables Tahlequah meets to run or walk - or both - each week night in front of the Tahlequah Cable office on Keetoowah Street. The group has grown out of Joe Knight's journey to get back into shape after having surgeries on his knees and back.
"I did a random Facebook post in May. I wanted to get back into running again," he said.
Others answered his call, including Jennifer Dollarhide and Kim Mahaney, whom Knight includes as founders of the group.
"We ran that first night and just kept going through the summer and fall," said Knight. "The group died off in the winter, so there were only four or five of us."
In March 2019, Knight began to build up his fitness level by using an elliptical machine, but he didn't feel he could run yet.
"It wasn't very pretty at first, and that's when I reached out on Facebook," he said.
In May, after asking others to join him, he began running with the group. Since then, he has lost 70 pounds, and he has completed a one-fourth marathon and a half marathon. He has signed up for an April full marathon.
"I've always been an accountable person. I feel kind of deflated when people don't show up," he said. "Jennifer and Kim keep me accountable. They show up every day."
He said that along with accountability, the group offers camaraderie and cheers each member on.
Last year, the whole group ran. This time, there are three groups, each with a designated leader: running; running and walking; and walking.
Each night, the runners will do around four miles, and walkers will go about two miles. The longest run the group did last year was eight miles long, from downtown Tahlequah to Grand View, onto the bypass, and back downtown.
The mixed group will follow the Couch to 5k program. This plan helps build up fitness levels and stamina over a few months so participants who were used to sitting on the couch can be ready to run 5 kilometers, or 3.1 miles. The Legs Miserables schedule will vary a bit from the traditional Couch to 5k.
"They will do the same run all week long, in case someone can't make it a night or two," said Knight. "The goal is for the Couch to 5k to join the runners. They can at any time, but we want them to be comfortable."
The groups will do a "loop back," which means the path will retrace itself.
"That way, if you are behind, the leaders will come back around and you can circle back to finish with them," said Knight. "The goal can be to get farther and farther each day."
The group is free to join, and the leaders do not expect anything in return from participants, other than for consistency.
All fitness levels are welcome, and leaders will try to accommodate any disability.
"We want people to feel like there's hope," said Knight.
Kids are invited to participate, as long as they have a parent or guardian with them. The Knights had three generations at Monday's meetup, with the youngest being 7 years old.
"I've been running since I could walk," said Lincoln Knight, Joe's son.
Knight encourages those who are considering joining Legs Miserables to know their fitness abilities.
"If your body allows you to run - your knees and back - anyone can do Couch to 5K," he said. "If you can't run, work to walk a 5K. You can build up to a 5k while walking."
He also recommends drinking plenty of water throughout the day before beginning.
Beginners may want to get some stretches in before the official meeting time, as the group is usually ready to get a leg up and members don't warm up together.
"We stand out here and stretch while visiting and waiting for everyone to get here," said Mahaney.
The name Legs Miserables was Dollarhide's idea, according to Knight.
"We wanted it to be really creative and something that would stick in people's heads," he said. "We are looking to have T-shirts designed."
The group's starting time, 5:15 p.m., is also due to Dollarhide and others who get off work at 5 p.m. and live outside the city. This allows them to run and then get home.
Since it gets dark during their runs at this time of year, leaders and many group members will wear headlamps.
While the group's founders aren't experts, they do have a lot of running experience between them, and Knight is a certified personal trainer. Some members also participated in the Step2 It and Cherokee Nation Wings fitness programs.
"We have run on our own, but to run as a group, you're more motivated," said Dollarhide. "You get better results."
She said about half of the group regularly runs 5Ks, and Legs Miserables helps keep them in shape and conditioned.
"Sometimes we're competitive; other times, it's just to get out here and get exercise," said Dollarhide. "Those who are competitive, we've seen times improve."
Knight said they will be ready each Monday-Friday, weather permitting.
"When I wasn't able to do what I wanted after back surgery or knee surgery, it was mentally as hard as it was physically," said Knight. "This can be an outlet or an opportunity to better themselves."
Get involved
For information on the fitness group, go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/2901886669842964/.
