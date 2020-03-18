Despite alarming reports from abroad in early 1918, neither the public nor their elected representatives appreciated the implications of the danger confronting them.
By the fall, the gravity of the situation was clear, but many in positions of authority were reluctant to take measures that could have slowed the flu's spread because of their adverse economic impact. Consequently, in many places the number of cases increased exponentially, quickly overwhelming medical facilities in many parts of the country and leaving untrained family members or friends to minister to the ill.
In 1918, much of the advice provided by government officials and medical professionals was well-meaning, but completely ineffective, and occasionally counterproductive. Some individuals, seeking to profit from the pandemic, advertised cures or treatments no more effective than those sold by "snake-oil" hucksters. Even after the deadly nature of the new strain of the flu became obvious, newspapers and public officials continued to downplay the magnitude of the danger, lulling many into a false belief that draconian measures to counter the pandemic were unnecessary. Some Americans even accused the Germans of deliberately developing and spreading the deadly virus, although their citizens and soldiers were as likely to die from the disease as U.S. citizens and doughboys.
The nation's reaction to the 2020 COVID-19 is dramatic confirmation of Spanish poet-philosopher George Santayana's claim: "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." Despite lessons learned from the horrendous 1918-'19 Spanish Influenza pandemic and subsequent periodic threats to the public health, some of the world's political leaders and citizens have not taken advantage of the successes and failures of those who faced similar dangers during the past century.
While the current coronavirus pandemic presents a unique challenge to the nation's well-being, many costly lessons learned since 1918 remain relevant and should have been implemented as soon as the danger became apparent. Once the contagious nature of the virus became obvious, a coordinated and expedited campaign should have been launched to develop means of identifying individuals who had contracted the virus. They and those who might have infected them should have been quarantined to prevent the spread of the disease.
Even if tests to identify contagious individuals had been developed and deployed early, many asymptomatic people almost certainly would have escaped detection and spread the virus. Once it was obvious that infection had become widespread, officials should have immediately instituted rigorous measures to enforce "social distancing" to slow the spread of the disease. The Spanish Influenza pandemic demonstrated the efficacy of this strategy.
"Social distancing" runs counter to the desires, interest, and nature of most people, and can only be implemented if the public is convinced it is absolutely necessary to preserve everyone's health. Government officials, the media, and all who influence public opinion need to outline in the clearest terms the purpose of prolonged isolation. In neither the current crisis nor the one a century earlier did all those who shaped the national outlook speak with a single goal. In the 1918-'19 pandemic, the result was catastrophic. The outcome of the 2020 crisis in the U.S. is yet to be determined.
While an understanding of the Spanish Influenza crisis offers strategies to mitigate the impact of the current pandemic, COVID-19 poses unique and unknown challenges. For example, unlike the Spanish Influenza, which fell most heavily on adults between the age of 18 to 40, particularly men, the new coronavirus poses the greatest threat to those over 60. Many, if not most of the deaths, during the 1918-'19 outbreak resulted not from the virus that caused the flu, but by secondary bacterial infections after the flu virus had weakened an individual's immune system. At the time, the medical profession had no effective drugs that could fight such infections. Had the pandemic occurred a few decades later, antibiotics would have dramatically reduced the death rate.
COVID-19 seems to launch a devastating attack on the lungs of the elderly and those with compromised immune and pulmonary systems. Its victims are deprived of oxygen and literally suffocate. Since antibiotics are useless against viruses, 21st century drugs are no more effective than the medicine physicians of the early 20th century possessed. By the mid-20th century, improvement in ventilators had given physicians another tool to preserve the lives of those suffering pulmonary distress, but viruses continued to exact a heavy annual toll on their victims. Periodically, mutated viruses take an even heavier toll worldwide on populations with no immunity to the new strains.
During fall 1957, during the Asian (H2N2 virus) pandemic, as a freshman at the University of Oklahoma, I contracted a mild case of the flu that did not keep me from attending class nor, almost certainly, sharing my malady with classmates and possibly my professors. I do not recall how long the initial bout lasted, but it was no more than a few days. Within a week following my recovery, I developed an extremely inflamed throat, ran a high fever, and missed almost a week of class. After several rounds of antibiotics, I began to improve. Apparently, the secondary infection was bacterial because it responded to the drugs. While my life was probably never in jeopardy, this 1957 pandemic might have rivaled the Spanish Influenza's mortality rate had it not been for the advances in medicine, specifically antibiotics. Even with these drugs, the new virus claimed over a million lives worldwide and 116,000 in the U.S. in 1957 and 1958.
Some federal officials charged with managing the current outbreak seem more concerned about its economic impact than its threat to the lives of Americans. Here the Spanish Influenza pandemic offers little insight, since the American transition from a manufacturing power to a consumer-driven economy makes comparison of the 1918 and 2020 crises difficult. While manufacturing and commerce experienced some interruptions in 1918 and 1919, most were a matter of weeks, not months, and shortages caused by the war had produced pent-up consumer demand that stimulated an increase in the gross domestic product (GDP) throughout the period of the influenza threat. A century later, measures to stop the pandemic not only threaten to undermine the security of millions just managing to make ends meet, but also to wreak havoc among many of the nation's most profitable businesses.
On the stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) plummeted precipitously from a few months before the U.S. declared war on Germany in early 1917 until the Armistice in November 1918. If the uncertainty of the influenza pandemic accelerated that decline, the degree was imperceptible. At the time relatively few Americans owned stock, and the federal government was encouraging its citizens to buy bonds, which were not subject to market pressure. Immediately following the Armistice, the DJIA soared although the pandemic roared back to life during the winter of 1918-1919. A century later, the uncertainty spawned by the coronavirus threatens to plunge the nation into recession.
While COVID-19 is different from influenza viruses igniting pandemics, and neither it nor viral pneumonia responds to antibiotics, experience with flu outbreaks offers useful insight that may lessen the impact of the current threat. Past experience, however, must not impede a willingness to accept innovative strategies as the medical and scientific communities develop a better understanding of 2020's sinister virus. Dr. David Ho, whose development of antiretroviral drugs to counter the HIV/AIDS epidemic earned him recognition as Time Magazine's Man of the Year in 1996, suggested this therapy may be useful in treating those stricken by COVID-19. His efforts and those of other researchers should be encouraged and supported.
Recently the federal government seems to have realized the magnitude of the threat posed not just to Americans, but to all inhabitants of the planet. It is vital governments at all levels not only encourage research and remove obstacles but also slash through the red tape impeding solutions to the most recent viral peril that lurks nearby and threatens our physical health and economic well-being.
Editor's note: The two articles on the Spanish Influenza pandemic published originally on Jan. 18 and 25, 2015, which will be reprinted in future issues of the Daily Press, contain information relevant to today's coronavirus crisis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.