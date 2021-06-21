Cherokee County 4-H students practiced their culinary creativity Monday during the Cake Decorating Day Camp, learning the tricks of the trade to embellishing baked goods.
Each year, 4-H students can compete in a districtwide cupcake wars contest. After looking at the students’ entries this past year, Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator at the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, thought it might be good to have a day camp dedicated to cupcake decoration.
“As I’ve watched these past couple of years, it’s been more just squirt as much icing on as possible,” Winn said. “So I thought it might be a good time to have one of these so they realize there’s more to it than just trying to get as much icing and sprinkles on it as they can.”
The artists-in-training learned about the different levels of consistency needed to decorate a cake, how to assemble and use a piping bag, and the different techniques they could use for confectionery designs. They also were able to practice with different piping-bag tips.
“I learned you have to cook the cupcakes before and that you’ve got all these different tips and how to do all of it,” Avery Hammons said. “Before, I didn’t even know that these different tips could do different shapes.”
Winn said the Extension Service staff baked the cupcakes overnight and discussed why it was important to let the cakes cool before decorating.
“The top layer of your cake sometimes might come off if it’s moist,” Winn told students. “If your cake is kind of cold, you have less likelihood of that happening, so we baked the cakes last night so they would be nice and cool today.”
The students started by using practice sheets with different icing designs, allowing students to trace over straight lines, wavy lines, hearts, teardrops and other shapes. After some practice, the students were given red, white and blue icing to adorn their cakes.
“I figured if I gave them red, white and blue, they might decide they want to make cupcakes for their Fourth of July lunch or dinner,” Winn said. “I thought it might inspire them.”
Inspired they were. Some students paired up to design matching cakes; others went solo in designing patriotic pastries. One student used the icing to make an American flag, and several used techniques they had learned that day.
Presley Klinger said she had a good time at the camp and plans to return next year.
“It was just really fun. I think it will get easier if you keep practicing,” Presley said, adding that she plans to continue working on her new craft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.