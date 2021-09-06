PAWNEE - Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum in Pawnee has partnered with Oklahoma Humanities to host OH's book discussion series called "Let's Talk About It."
The book club meetings will take place as monthly in-person gatherings at the museum on Blue Hawk Peak, and will feature a different book title each month from July to November.
All five of the books in the program have the overarching theme of "Many Trails, Many Tribes: American Indians in Fiction." The intention of the discussion group is to focus on the accuracies or inaccuracies found in the portrayal of American Indians depicted in works of fiction. Each month, a scholar will give a 45-minute synopsis on the chosen book of the month. After the synopsis, the scholar will lead an open forum discussion with the participants.
The featured book for this month is: "Linda Hogan, Mean Spirit" (Atheneum Books, 1990), with scholar NSU Professor Dr. Andrew Vassar. The book will be discussed at Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.
The museum will provide all the books, refreshments, and the venue. All participants need to bring is the desire to add to the discussion. This program is free to the public. For more information, call 918-762-2513 or come by the museum to sign up for the program and take home the latest book in the "Let's Talk About It" series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.