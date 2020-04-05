LETTER OF THE LAW: Local attorneys explain how pandemic has affected their practices, legal system

When one part of the system shuts down, it can have a domino effect on professions. Attorneys are experiencing this now since courthouses are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The only thing getting hearing dates are protective orders, mental health commitments, and emergency juvenile matters," said B.J. Baker, a Tahlequah trial lawyer specializing in criminal defense and family law. "Everything filed now is getting dates way off in May. There'll be a lot set once they do open courts back. There's a line forming."
Baker said officials will meet April 17 to reassess whether to reopen the courts.
"Judge [Douglas] Kirkley gets to decide when to open the courthouse. It could go beyond. Kirkley could leave it in place for safety reasons," he said. "This is the time to prepare and get files ready for the future."
Attorney Josh Hutchins said lawyers are on the essential business list because protective orders and emergency items are important. Hutchins started his practice in September 2019, and he specializes in estate planning, probates, trusts, property, and family law.
"People are still trying to get other things done that are not court-related," he said. "They're taking the opportunity to get caught up on estate plans and land transactions. A lot of people are coming in to do those. Now is the perfect time. Everyone's looking at their mortality and making plans."
Hutchins and Baker said they have had to make changes in how they work and interact with clients. Baker's office is closed to the public and he's not having meetings, but he is staying busy getting caught up on cases.
"A lot of my time is normally dedicated to client meetings where they come in and sit down across from me. A bunch of lawyers are using platforms such as FaceTime or Google Duo. I've been calling people," said Baker. "It's a difficult time."
Due to the pandemic, Hutchins has limited access to the office lobby.
"We're wiping things down when people leave," he said. "We try to do more things by phone, text or email. Up to now, it was face-to-face meetings at the office."
While he used to walk filings across the parking lot to the courthouse, he was told it would now be easier to mail them.
"Things that were on the back burner are being moved up," he said. "I'm trying to make the best of it."
Kathy Tibbits is semi-retired from law, but she still accepts cases.
"I mostly do gig work, especially appearing on behalf of another attorney," she said.
She gets the cases she wants from an attorney-on-demand bulletin board system. She charges by court appearances, so she will not get a payment for at least five weeks with the courts closed.
Tibbits applied for unemployment this week, but was denied because she didn't have proof of income.
"Even though they said gig workers and self-employed workers would qualify, the fact is, my income isn't very high," she said.
She was able to get documentation of pay from the bulletin board system, but now she has to appeal the unemployment decision and mail in the documentation.
"You can't submit it online; you have to mail or fax it. It takes time to mail and process," said Tibbits. "The money's not going to be there until April anyway."
Tibbits said while federal courts allow digital filings and signatures, Oklahoma courts do not.
"It helps local lawyers. It helps keep the practice of law within the community, but it's bad in situations like this," she said. "You could go forward if we could submit documents electronically or use electronic signatures. The whole system is upset by social distancing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.