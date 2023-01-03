LEVELING IT ON UP: Tahlequah woman first in state, seventh in world to reach final FitRanX level

A Tahlequah resident has become the seventh person in the world and the first in Oklahoma to pass the final level of an intense physical training program, despite a number of challenges she had to overcome
Sara Rose-Brownfield is part of Tahlequah FitRanX, an organization that follows a standardized level training system for gauging fitness progress. On Dec. 24, Rose-Brownfield achieved level eight of this program – its highest rank.
“Currently, Tahlequah FitRanX offers level testing generally twice a year in April and November,” said Rose-Brownfield. “I have been a member of the program for almost five years. It has taken me that long to achieve all of the levels.”
Rose-Brownfield said every FitRanX level builds on the last, and each comprises of exercises that prove fitness level.
“Once you reach the point of testing for level seven and eight, they have to be video recorded and sent to the corporate office in California for judging by a panel approved by the creator of the system. I tested for level seven last November and failed. Not by much. I attempted level seven again in April and passed.
Rose-Brownfield said local coaches determine when someone is ready for the next level and formally invite them to test. Level eight is essentially all the levels at once, starting at level seven and going down to one.
“It is an absolutely grueling and intense four hours,” she said. “It took the judges over a month and a half to get back to us. They reported to the creator that I made no critical errors, and he told my coach that he didn’t believe the judges, so he watched it himself, only to find that to be true.”
Rose-Brownfield’s fitness journey has been a long one.
“I have never been a workout person,” she said. “I’ve been heavy, yo-yo dieted nearly my entire life, had children and never fancied that I would ever be able to do pull-ups. I hate running and never liked getting up early. But once I hit 40, I decided if I was ever going to make myself a priority, it was now or never.”
Rose-Brownfield now attends class nearly every day at 5:30 a.m.
“I got to where I was going to test for level five, and that was high,” she said. “Not many people can get through it. I thought, ‘If I get through level five, I’ll stop.’ Level six was where pull-ups came in to play and I just knew there was no way I was going to do them.”
After passing level 5, Rose-Brownfield said she thought, “Why not me?”
“It took a long time to be ready for six and even longer for seven. And again, once I failed and then passed seven, I thought there’s no way I’ll get through eight,” she said. “That’s all the levels in one sitting!”
Between attempting level seven and eight, Rose-Brownfield found out she had been born with spina bifida, a condition that affects the spine wherein the spinal column does not form correctly.
“I knew I had a major back surgery as a child, but I didn’t know what for and my parents weren’t given in-depth information back then. A recent MRI revealed it after experiencing some weird symptoms during FitRanX classes,” she said. “For about a month, I let the diagnosis scare me and speak negatively in my life. But I knew I had made it this far without knowing my mind was the only thing keeping me down, not my body.”
Finally, the time came for Rose-Brownfield’s level eight test.
“On level eight test day, I made my way down all the levels and thought at level one, the last level that I could do it, no problem,” she said. “Then I got a leg cramp and it wouldn’t go away.”
But the test didn’t stop.
“My coach was down on the ground, screaming at me to get up and finish. My husband and kids were down on the ground a few feet away, yelling at me to overcome,” she said. “Somehow, I did, and I passed.”
Besides being a mom, Rose-Brownfield said, this was literally her greatest physical achievement in life.
Rose-Brownfield said it’s been hard to get where she is now. During all this training, she has also been working on challenges with family and school, recently graduating from Northeastern State University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and then obtaining licensure as a long-term care administrator.
“I can’t describe how great of an accomplishment it is for me,” she said.
