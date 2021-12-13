A section of Lewis Avenue behind the University Center on the Northeastern State University Tahlequah campus will permanently close to vehicle traffic on Dec. 20 to create a safer environment for students and other pedestrians in the area.
"The existing condition of the city-owned road and sidewalks are in very poor condition and it is a high foot traffic area between student housing and the rest of campus," Harold McMillen, NSU interim director of the physical plant, said. "Closing vehicle traffic and rehabilitating the pavement will create a safer environment for our students."
NSU and the City of Tahlequah have worked together to close a section of Lewis Avenue behind the University Center.
McMillen said Lewis Avenue will be blocked from the intersection of Garrison Street and Lewis Avenue to the south edge of the University Center building.
A project site fence reflecting this change is tentatively scheduled to be installed on Dec. 20.
NSU officials plan to upgrade the closed street in the future to better match its new primary use for pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
McMillen said plans include adding removable bollards to allow emergency or prescheduled vehicle traffic and new pavement for pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
In addition, work on installing a new and rehabilitating existing sidewalks near the Oklahoma College of Optometry Building on North Grand Avenue is set to begin around the same time as the Lewis Avenue closure.
McMillen said the project will connect the city sidewalk from the intersection of North Street and Grand Avenue to the south entrance of the optometry complex.
He added a project fence is also scheduled to go up on Dec. 20 and be in place for 60 days, pending weather conditions.
The total cost to the university for both projects is approximately $325,000.
