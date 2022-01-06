Libraries bringing back more in-person activities for kids

With a new year and new management, Tahlequah Public and Hulbert Community libraries are starting new chapters, and both are planning educational programming for children.
Rhonda Lee is taking over as new branch manager at Hulbert branch, replacing Cherokee Lowe, who is now manager of Tahlequah library. Lee also manages the Fort Gibson Library.
In a meeting with Lee, Pam Davis, HCL assistant manager, said they are moving to hold their first in-person event since they closed for the pandemic.
“We are bringing back story time in-house. We haven’t been doing in-house events on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 4 p.m.,” said Davis.
The event is intended for newborns to 6 years old, but older siblings who want to tag along are welcome.
Davis will be spearheading the event, which will feature a winter theme and will incorporate a craft or activity. Next month, likely Feb. 10, the library will hold its second story time event, which will have a Valentine’s Day theme.
"This is our first step toward getting our people back into the building,” said Davis.
Staffers plan to maintain their online events and activities.
The Tahlequah Public Library is holding a number of regular events, including Baby Bookworms, In BeTweeners, Toddler Tales, Reading Rockstars, and Teen Zone.
Baby Bookworms takes place each Tuesday at 10 a.m. and is intended for newborns to 24 months. Toddler Tales is on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for kids ages 2-3, and Reading Rockstars follows on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. for children ages 3-5.
In each of these activities, children spend time with a librarian, who reads a book to them and allows them to play, sing, and do an art or craft, depending on what is age-appropriate.
“Even at an early age, these kinds of classes can help children to develop literacy skills. Exposure to books will help children to develop reading skills. These classes help to teach socialization. They will also associate reading with comfort and people they love,” said Lowe.
A huge element to these kinds of younger classes is repetition.
“They will learn letters, colors, and numbers. They also sing songs and play music. Repetition is key for learning at this age. They will do some of the same things over and over at that age. They will memorize routines,” she said.
In BeTweeners is for children through preteens who are not quite old enough to appreciate teen activities.
During In BeTweeners, kids will have a chance to do fun activities that often correlate with books intended for that age range. In the latter, kids made crafts related to the Percy Jackson series. Last month, youngsters had the opportunity to make pillows.
“This time, she was going to be doing tie pillows. You tie the fabric all the way around to make a pillow, and then you stuff it. It is to get kids in the building and get them involved. There was a need in the community. We have a lot of kids in the community that age, so we decided to do something specifically for them,” said Lowe.
Teen Zone activities take place once a month, usually the third Thursday. It offers a place for teens to get together and have fun doing a craft and being productive.
Roanetta Billy is a Stilwell mother who drives to Tahlequah because she loves taking her kids to the library.
“I like their books. It keeps the kids occupied while I do what I need to do. Sometimes I go to use their scanner or fax,” she said. “Sometimes they have movies. We like to keep them entertained.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.