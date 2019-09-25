Libraries celebrate fREADom during Banned Books Week

The freedom to read comes under attack throughout the country every year, as books of various genres and categories are challenged or protested for one reason or another.
During Banned Books Week this week, public libraries across the state and county have displays regarding books that have been challenged or banned from circulation. A challenge is a verbal or written attempt to restrict access to certain material, while a ban happens when material is actually removed from shelves, classrooms, or performance spaces, according to the Banned Books Week Coalition.
There appears to be no discrimination of the type of books that are challenged or banned every year. Often times, children's books are protested because someone believes its content is inappropriate for kids. "To Kill a Mockingbird" has been frequently challenged over the years, while so has sci-fi novels like the "Harry Potter" series.
"A lot of people, of course, object to some of the witchcraft and things like that," said Robin Mooney, Tahlequah Public Library branch manager. "The Bible is one of the things that gets protested against, too."
Generally, when someone is protesting or challenging a book, they'll send their complaint to either school or public libraries. At the Tahlequah library, there is a system in place for people who wish to challenge a book, but Mooney said it rarely occurs.
"We've had a couple of things that people have had some problems with, but for the most part, luckily not," she said. "Most people are understanding that we offer a wide variety of things for the wide range of people there are in the world."
The Tahlequah Public Library has a display of banned and challenged books in its lobby, with information on the most-challenged books from 2018. "George," by Alex Gino was the No. 1 challenged book and has been banned and relocated in some places. According to Banned Books Week, it was a banned, challenged, and relocated because it was believed to encourage children to clear browser history and change their bodies using hormones, and for mentioning "dirty magazines," describing male anatomy, and including a transgender character.
"Thirteen Reasons Why," by Jay Asher, which has since been adapted into a television series on Netflix, was the most challenged book of 2017 for addressing teen suicide.
The Hulbert Community Library also has a display in the case of its lobby about banned books. HCL Manager Cherokee Lowe created a display with a focus on the Banned Books Week theme: "Censorship leaves us in the dark. Keep the lights on."
So Lowe put copies of banned books, the list of the top 10 banned books, and a library Bill of Rights poster inside the case. She then covered the case with dark plastic and caution tape - with holes in them - to entice patrons to look inside.
"I thought their struggle to see would convey the message," said Lowe.
Having been part of the Eastern Oklahoma District Library System for 17 years, Lowe has only had one formal challenge by a library patron. She had been working there for about a year or two when "a father came in mad about 'Rainbow Boys.'"
"You can guess what it was about," she said. "I have had comments about the collection and some mild cases of censorship, like the elderly lady who bothered to Sharpie out every curse word in a book that was full of them."
The second-most challenged book of last year received a lot of attention, as it was a parody of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's family book, "Marlon Bundo's A Day in the Life of the Vice President." The book received significant scrutiny among members of the public for its opposition of same-sex marriage. However, its parody, "A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo," was the book challenged the second most in 2018.
Recently, Lowe found a copy of the parody in which someone had marked out Pence's name, and added a quip to the end of a line that read "Girl bunnies marry boy bunnies. This is the way it has always been."
The added scribbling off to the side read, "because science."
"It's about a bunny who falls in love with another bunny and both are boys," said Lowe. "The stinkbug, who looks remarkably like [President Donald] Trump, tells them they can't get married. It came out the day before [Pence's book] and all the proceed go to charity."
Those who alter or vandalize books at the libraries are usually charged for the damages, unless markings are made in pencil and can be easily erased.
"The public library stance is that we don't censor," said Lowe. "Our job is to connect patrons to information. We offer all information and they choose what and how to use it."
The displays at the Tahlequah Public Library and Hulbert Community Library will be up for the remainder of the week. For more information about banned books, visit bannedbooksweek.org.
