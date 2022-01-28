Libraries, groups cautious about COVID recovery

Businesses, organizations and public facilities have each been affected differently by COVID-19, with some feeling the effects more than others.
Recurring surges in positive cases have kept entities on their toes, as changes to policies and guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus have changed over time. Although the most recent variant, Omicron, is reportedly more infective than previous strains, places like the Tahlequah Public Library have fared well.
“It was a little touch and go there for a minute,” said Cherokee Lowe, TPL manager. “We started to do in-person programming in August, but it’s been kind of slow going. Then in January, it slows down, anyway, but we’ve still been doing story times. These last couple of weeks we’ve had 20-something people show up for each of those.”
The library staff has been finding alternative ways to offer services. The Books ’N’ Gab group has had half of its members meet in-person, while the others join via Zoom.
Lowe said some branches have had issued with employees getting COVID or being exposed to it, but the TPL staff have avoided contracting the virus. And while transportation and supply chain issues have affected businesses in receiving merchandise, the library hasn’t had any trouble getting new books.
“I know other libraries have mentioned that they’re having trouble,” Lowe said, adding that the Eastern Oklahoma Library System has switched to centralized ordering. “This is our first year doing it, so they’re ordering for all 15 branches. The main office orders everything and they send them out.”
It’s unclear whether the pandemic is the main factor causing issues for some organizations. At the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3707, attendance at the group’s weekly bingo events has fallen off.
“I didn’t know if it was from COVID or from people recouping from Christmas,” said Earlene Rystedt, president of the VFW Auxiliary. “It started in November and December, too, and I just thought it was the holidays, but we’re down about 15 percent.”
Rystedt said she’d like to see the attendance return to the level it was at before the pandemic, but she’s happy the organization hasn’t had to close again, which it did within the first month of COVID in 2020. The VFW has continued its coffee and doughnuts gatherings, too, which are on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, fro 10 a.m. to noon. She said the group has had a good crowd in recent weeks for that.
After just being allowed to open the Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center again in early December, the facility has closed its doors again for in-person dining. There’s reportedly been a COVID outbreak among the staff at the facility, so volunteers have resorted to drive-thru lunches, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to noon. People must call a day ahead of time to reserve a meal, and they must be 60 or older.
