Libraries hold off on scheduling public events

Community members hoping for a return of events and engagement opportunities to the local libraries will have to continue waiting, for the time being.
In response to COVID-19, the Eastern Oklahoma Library System and the Northeastern State University John Vaughan Library have put a hold on most events, such as book signings and public readings.
The Tahlequah Public Library has a number of different regulations employees have been enforcing since they reopened post-lockdown.
"Regulations have remained largely the same since reopening," said Michelle Newton, youth services coordinator. "Our restriction is 25 people in the building at a time and a face mask is required. Our restrictions on the computer is 30 minutes per person, per day. We've put away all of the children's' toys and we are cleaning everything every day. It has not really changed."
While the outlook on the future is unknown, the staff at the Tahlequah Public Library is working to plan ahead. Newton said they will soon have a meeting to discuss the future, but are having a small take-home activity for the time being.
"We're having a managers' meeting this week where we will probably learn more from our system office for what we will be looking forward to in the future. Right now, though, we have a murder mystery packet that families can pick up and solve when they get home," said Newton.
Hulbert Community Public Library is hosting a "shark week" event, titled "Reading is Jawsome." Fred the shark is at the library all week.
"There's not much going on, since we can't have many people in the library," said Pam Davis, assistant manager. "This is about as much as we can do right now, but we've got Fred roaming the library and we've got some shark displays with movies and books."
That library recently added a number of new books to its book sale, and anyone can fill up a bag of books for only $1.
The Hulbert library also requires masks for all of its visitors over age 2. Curbside services are still being offered for those who don't want to go in or who refuse to wear face coverings.
The computers are available for 30 minutes each session, and reservations can be made by calling the office.
John Vaughan Library Director Dr. Michael Jones said the library and its staff have been hard at work, preparing for the public and the school year.
"We installed plexiglass screens at service points. We require social distancing from workers and patrons. We frequently disinfect common-use areas, and masks are required of everybody," said Jones. "We are also quarantining materials when they are returned for five days so we can be sure they are safe."
The team at the NSU library has also not scheduled anything, for the time being. Jones said they are waiting to see how the semester pans out before they plan on holding any events.
Jones also would like to remind everyone that John Vaughan Library is not just for students at NSU, but for all members of the Tahlequah community. All they need is a library card.
