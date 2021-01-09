Libraries offer creative, fun virtual activities

Local libraries have proved to be a vital resource for learning and entertainment during the pandemic.
Outside of offering just reading materials, libraries are stocked with other nontraditional items, and staff offer creative ways to stay engaged with their communities. A library card also is a key to unlocking reading challenges and free educational or fun mobile applications.
The Eastern Oklahoma Library System has three reading challenges on its website, and participants can register as individuals or as families. The challenges are: 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, which is ongoing; 2021 Sequoyah Masterlist Reading Challenge for students, which ends this month; and the 21 in 21 Challenge, which started Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, is for patrons 18 and older.
"The 21 in 21 challenge is super-fun and well thought out. It is so easy to sign up using the website. Participants get badges for each book read," said Cherokee Lowe, branch manager of Hulbert and Kansas libraries.
The badge categories - and therefore book choices - include nonfiction books, biographies, "book to movie," a banned or challenged book, a book by a local author, and more. Using the Beanstack site through EOLS allows readers to easily keep track of their activities.
For those unsure of what to read, many of the badge categories have links to websites offering book lists and suggestions.
The Hulbert Community Library staff also offers book suggestions and reviews on Facebook. Staff will choose a Book of the Month to feature, and they take turns, each giving one or more One Minute Book Review, monthly. Library Clerk Riley Young said they get to pick what they review.
"We'll pick something we've read in the past or are currently reading and do a little review. Sometimes we'll try to match it to a theme," said Young. "It's to let people know what we have available. Normally, the item will check out once or twice after we do a review."
Lowe said that sometimes, staff will review books they did not like and they will explain why.
She said the reviews and most videos they post on Facebook get a lot of views, and other staff members enjoy watching them because they discover new books.
Those interested in the reading challenges or discovering the online library catalog need internet access, and public libraries are helping with that, too.
The system's branches have offered free WiFi in most of their parking lots and buildings, and they began checking out internet hotspots months ago.
This past week, the branches began checking out Chromebooks for seven-day periods. A Chromebook is a smaller laptop which requires the internet to do most operations.
Lowe said the smaller district libraries each received five of the computers, and the larger branches received 15.
Even though they are open to the public, most branches still have curbside pick-up service so patrons can get books, technology, nontraditional items such as glue guns, board games and exercise equipment, and more.
"We offer curbside for people who want it; some people don't feel comfortable wearing a mask or aren't comfortable being inside the library yet. Most will reserve items online and when they are available for pickup, they will come to the parking lot and call us for delivery," said Young.
Hulbert Community Library continues to offer craft kits either in the library or curbside.
"We do four a month, one for each age group. We had birth to 5 years old this week, and 6 to 12 will be next week. They've been pretty popular. The 6-12 and adult ones are the most wanted," said Young. "They are available while supplies last. Sometimes they get grabbed all on the first day."
Each EOLS branch has its own hours, and Hulbert is only open five hours a day: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday; and 2-7 p.m. Thursdays. All patrons must wear masks in the building, and only 10 people are allowed at a time. Call other locations for their hours and restrictions.
To stay connected to local libraries, check their Facebook pages and visit https://eols.org to reserve items, join reading challenges, and access a variety of free services.
