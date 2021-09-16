Libraries using incentives to boost card signups

National Library Card Sign Up Month is a nationwide initiative to push Americans to be more active at their local libraries and to sign themselves up for library cards.
"We're encouraging people to get a library card because there is so much you can do with one," said Robin Mooney, manager of the Tahlequah Public Library.
This year's theme at the Hulbert Community Library is "Welcome to the Library," which celebrates the extension of library services beyond the brick-and-mortar walls of the library.
To encourage residents to sign up for library cards, both libraries are offering incentives. The TPS is offering those who sign up the option of picking treat from the front desk. Their names will also be entered into a drawing, and every week, two names will be picked to receive a gift card to Morgan's Bakery.
"We make it easy for people to sign up for a library card. You can come into the library to do it, or you can do it online. Within 30 days of doing it online, you would need to come in to make it a full card. For the 30 days, you'll be able to access the e-materials," said Mooney.
To encourage patrons to sign up for a library card, Hulbert Community Library hosted an ice cream "un-social," where they handed out ice cream to go, as well as packets about the library, their services, and their programs. They will also host other events throughout the month, including Book Review, Saturday Service, and Banned Book Club. Information is on their Facebook page.
To acquire a library card at the TPL, patrons need to bring in a proof of residency, which can be an ID, a postmarked envelope, a utility bill, or a rental agreement, but they are open to other ways of proving residency.
"We've even looked up information on someone's phone before, if they get something from Amazon that shows where something is being shipped to," said Mooney.
Foot traffic at the TPL is picking up, but they have had to make adjustments during the pandemic, such as promoting their digital offerings.
"It's sort of hard during the pandemic; some people are reluctant to get outside," she said.
For those who do not want to visit the library in person, the TPL offers apps and resources.
Libby by Overdrive allows users to check out ebooks and audiobooks. Users can check out five items at a time. Hoopla offers ebooks, audiobooks, comics, TV shows, music, and movies, and users can check out 10 items per month. Freegal offers five music downloads per week, and library patrons get to keep the music. Mango Languages is a language-learning app like Duolingo, but it doesn't contain ads. Beanstack Tracker connects users to the library and allows them to participate in themed library challenges.
Other resources include ABC Mouse, Ancestry Library Edition, area local newspapers, Credo Reference, Fold3, Heritage Quest, HistoryGeo.com, Infobase Learning Cloud, Khan Academy, Law Depot, Learning Express, MyFreeTaxes.com, NewsBank, Novelist Plus, Oklahoma Digital Prairie, Oklahoma Driving Practice Tests, Proquest Historic Newspapers, Proquest History Vault, Statistical Abstracts of the US, Universal Class, Value Line, and World Book Online. ABC Mouse, Ancestry, and HistoryGEO.com are only available at the library.
"The library purchased these resources, so they are free [to patrons]," said Mooney.
The library will soon offer a resource for patrons to obtain legal documents. It also has the Printer On app, which allows users to print documents in black and white or color at the library. Prints can be picked up at the front desk, or they will deliver them to your car.
"Libraries are more than books," said Cherokee Lowe HCL manager. "You can check out print materials, but we also offer downloadable audio books, e-books, large print books, newspapers, magazines that are downloadable as well as in print, movies on DVD and via streaming, genealogy materials, chromebooks and hotspots for checkout."
HCL also offers free WiFi 24/7 in the building and parking lot.
Crafts and video games are available for checkout at both libraries. The TPL also has a 3D printer that the public can use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.