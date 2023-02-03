The Library Club is one of many famous sites in Tahlequah that are either long gone, repurposed, or lost to history. Or perhaps in this case, "infamous" would be the better word.
The Library Club was a dance hall owned by Garland “Rex” Brinlee Jr., a notorious criminal in the mid-'60s to early ‘70s who wreaked havoc around the area with bombs and other violent act.
According to Northeastern State University Adjunct Instructor Jack A. Reavis’ Oklahoma Historical Society archived article on Brinlee, the club was housed in the same building as two other of Brinlee’s businesses: the Hereford Steak House and a bar called the Keg.
Anita Norman attended NSU during that time and recalled visiting the Library Club between 1968 and 1971.
“I remember going to the Library Club, and then later it was a steak house,” said Norman. “I don’t remember much about the club except it was the only [club] that was left.”
Norman said two other clubs – the Scrub and the Capitol – were bombed in one night. She said that case was never solved.
"And everyone was wondering why [Brinlee's] was left," said Norman.
The first bombing associated with Brinlee – although he was never convicted of the crime – occurred in 1969. Then Cherokee County Assistant District Attorney William “Bill” Bliss started up his truck and then it exploded. The explosion left Bliss with lacerations to his face and stomach. Before this incident, Bliss had been raiding and attempting to shut down night clubs in the area, one of which was was Brinlee’s.
Angie Bliss Fanning told the Daily Press in 2020 that Brinlee once kicked open the Bliss family’s front door as they were having supper to confront the assistant D.A. This was not a smart move on his part, said Fanning.
“Daddy got up from the dinner table and just went running at him,” said Fanning. “My dad was a strong, big guy. He grabbed a hold of him, threw his ass out the front door and held him up against the big tree that he ended up standing against after he got blown up. He held him against that tree and threatened his life and said, ‘If you ever come in my house or around my family again, you’re a dead man."
Norman said her whole experience at NSU during that era was interesting. However, there are many local memories surrounding this club before all the violence struck.
Tahlequah resident and retired social worker Paulette Moss visited the Library Club when she was “at least 16" with her father, Steve Guinn.
“[My dad] was an electrician. He and Rex had known each other in Tulsa when they worked on some jobs together,” said Moss. “So when Rex was putting in the Library Club, he asked Dad to come out and check some of the wiring problems.”
Moss couldn’t recall the exact year this occurred, but based on her age at the time, it was approximately 1964.
“I remember taking Daddy out there to fix some electrical stuff for Rex. They were talking and Rex said he was gonna make [the site] into a famous restaurant and he wanted to cook Daddy a steak,” said Moss. “So me and Dad sit there and [Brinlee] cooked a steak. Dad and him visited and I was just was kind of a third wheel.”
As published in Reavis’ article, Robert “Bob” Medearis would later refer to the place as the “Stolen Steak House.” Medearis was placed under 24-hour protection after Brinlee’s escape from the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in 1973 and described to the OHP Trooper Harold Scott how Brinlee supposedly went up in his airplane “scoping out cattle to steal” and sell at the restaurant.
Reavis stated an item one item on the menu was called “Rustler Steak Special” in reference to Brinlee’s history of cattle theft.
Moss remembers it was “really, really dark” inside the club.
“I guess [Brinlee] maybe didn't have everything working because Dad was so working on the lighting and stuff for him,” she said. “I just remember it really being dark and there being a big old table back there. [Brinlee] went somewhere back in the kitchen himself and cooked Dad a steak.”
Moss said her father had a lot of trouble believeing Brinlee was as bad as he really was.
“My Dad would say, 'I know, I know he's the bad man but he's never been bad to me,'” she said.
Moss said the Library Club was just north the intersection of the Bertha Parker Bypass and Grand Avenue.
“I think it's a church now,” she said. “I think about [it being in the Library Club] almost every time I drive by when I go to my daughter's house, because when they first put a church in it, I thought, ‘Oh, dear lord, what a place for church,’ because I think [Rex] did just all kinds of bad stuff out of it.”
Several TDP readers shared their own memories of the place and of Brinlee himself on Facebook, under a shared article about a new documentary by Tahlequah residents B.J. Baker and Jeremy Scott.
"I remember my grandfather telling me that Rex Brinlee had rustled some of his cattle and Grandpa went to 'have a talk' with him,' said Pam McClendon Pritchett.
Why was it called The Libray Club?
"Joke was, you had to have a library card to get in," said Jack Webb, "[I] remember it well."
However, the violence Brinlee inflicted in later years has not been forgotten, either – although many people whose lives he devastated would just as soon move on.
"I remember those days, too. I was there when he killed my mother," said Kimberly Bolding McCully, daughter of Dorotha Fern Day Bolding, whom Brinlee would be sent to prison for the murder of. "Shame on you, B.J. Baker, for giving this monster more attention!"
