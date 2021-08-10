Several Hulbert students will return to school with bingo victories under their belts and new school supplies in their backpacks.
Prizes for a recent Back to School Bingo event at the Hulbert Community Library were supplies to help prepare for upcoming classes. Cherokee Lowe, manager at the Hulbert branch, said only a few students participated in this year's event - the first public event in the library building since the COVID pandemic began.
"The ones that did show up had a good time. We had about 20 show up for the one I had at Kansas [Public Library] on Tuesday," she said. Lowe also manages the library branch at Kansas.
The kids who attended were from one family. Everybody got Bingo cards and the numbers were called until one of the players reached blackout. Two blackout games were played, and it took about 90 minutes.
Normally, the Bingo winners receive one prize per game. But with the lower attendance, each participant got to take home several prizes.
The Hulbert library previously had two outdoor programs this summer, each about animals. Both were well attended. Students from Hulbert summer school were able to come to the library for those.
The Hulbert library is open as usual for people to check out books and use other regular library services. People are still coming in to browse through the shelves, use reference works and pick out reading material.
"We've noticed that people don't stay as long now," Lowe said. "Most people come in, get what they need, and leave. We also have a lot of people who request items, come in and get what they've asked for."
The library has a hotspot outside, so people can sit outside and use their media devices.
Among its other resources are Chromebooks, which people can check out and take home for use.
Patrons also can check out board games. Crafters also can check out hot glue guns.
Some libraries have items ranging from fishing poles to sewing machines and exercise equipment for patrons to check out and take home. Contemporary libraries have much more than books and magazines.
"Almost all of the things we offer inside the building are offered virtually," Lowe said.
A lot of libraries have held all virtual programs so far this year. The Tahlequah Public Library, for example, hosts a variety of virtual programs for all ages on its Facebook page.
Lowe especially enjoys conducting the in-person events. She put on many when she worked at the Tahlequah library before assuming her duties at Hulbert and Kansas. She fears with the COVID resurgence that libraries may be forced to continue events virtually for some time.
She wants people to be aware that a family can put each family member's card number on an account, so one parent can manage all of them easily from home. They can renew checked out items online, and the items aren't due for 28 days.
Libraries used to charge fines. That hasn't been done for some time, Lowe said. The objective is just to get the materials back in the library, even if sometimes a little late.
"As long as you bring it back, you don't have to pay anything," she said.
Hulbert Community Library staff members wear masks. Patrons do not have to wear masks in the library, but social distancing is encouraged.
