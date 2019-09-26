Library card can open door to discovering ancestors

People who want to start researching their family history and discovering more about their ancestors don't have to leave home.
A Tahlequah Public Library card can open the door to much knowledge, with genealogy being only one possibility. The card is good not only at Tahlequah, but at any of the other 15 libraries in the Eastern Oklahoma District Library System.
Nancy Calhoun, head librarian at the Grant Foreman Research Room at the Muskogee Public Library, told people attending the Five Tribes Ancestry Conference how to get started or to continue a journey that's already begun.
"A lot of us [libraries] have the same resources we can use, but we may use slightly different ways," Calhoun said. "We're all after the same thing - we want the family stuff."
Calhoun has spent four decades helping people find not just the basic information, but also the details of their ancestors' lives that give them insight into how they lived. She supervises the main genealogy collection at EODLS.
Researchers have in-home access, via their library cards, to Heritage Quest, Fold3, and other genealogy information, plus access to historic files from the Daily Oklahoman. These contain obituaries and other helpful facts. Fold3 is a trove of military information, as well as the Dawes Roll application packets, among the American Indian research material.
"It's got enough to keep you home all night," Calhoun said.
For some things, such as looking into the library edition of Ancestry, people need to visit the library. The EODLS libraries all have Ancestry available. Muskogee also is an affiliate library for Family Search.
Muskogee has one of the four largest genealogy book collections in Oklahoma, along with a big collection of Arkansas books.
These include county and family history books which are rich in photos and detail. It also has a large microfilm collection of Five Tribes information.
"We have almost everything we can get from the National Archives, the Oklahoma Historical Society and other sources," Calhoun said.
The Grant Foreman Room also contains information on the migration paths into Oklahoma, especially from the southeastern states where the Five Tribes originated.
But since Oklahoma is home to more than three dozen tribes, there also is information on how they arrived in the state.
Calhoun receives inquiries about local history and genealogical questions from all over the country, and elsewhere. One came from the BBC in London, some questioners are authors, and others are "just people who think they might be Indian."
The Grant Foreman Room also maintains a digital database of Northeast Oklahoma databases, which often provides researchers with a shortcut.
There is an old-style card catalog of newspaper indexes, with dates from the 1950s to 2000.
"It's amazing what treasures we find by using an index," Calhoun said.
The on-demand court records can reveal not only ancestors' possible lawbreaking, but the more frequently-sought information about marriages, divorces, births and deaths. Reading some of the old divorce cases can get pretty juicy, according to Calhoun.
The library also has school census records.
Many people may not think of looking for genealogy information in them, but a look at the ages of children in a family at the time can provide valuable clues to families and birth dates. They can even be used to substitute for birth certificates.
Probate and guardianship cases can produce interesting facts.
And, before statehood, many eastern Oklahoma residents came to Muskogee to get their marriage licenses.
"We were the Las Vegas of Indian Territory," Calhoun said. "It was a melting pot for all the Five Tribes."
She suggested people make an appointment to get personal assistance. During a visit to the Grant Foreman Room, people can use all the in-house resources and obtain suggestions from experienced genealogy research.
"And we will give you free advice on all the top places to eat in Muskogee," Calhoun promised.
