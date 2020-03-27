Even though the branches in the Eastern Oklahoma Library System are closed, the digital collection is open.
By logging in to eols.org with their library card, patrons can access a variety of digital resources, including ebooks, music, movies, and learning materials.
Anyone who needs a library card can send a private message to the Tahlequah Public Library's Facebook page. Staff members are also adding information about free resources to that page.
As of March 1, no late fees are being charged on materials checked out, so patrons may keep items until the libraries reopen without accumulating fines.
EOLS hopes to reopen the branches by April 17, but it will depend on the progression of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.