For 40 years, James McIntosh has been researching the contributions of Native Americans in sports history, and a collection of his material is on display at the Tahlequah Public Library throughout August.
McIntosh was 5 years old when he was inspired by the movie, “Jim Thorpe: All-American.” Years later, he would meet Thorpe’s daughters, Gayle and Grace, at Northeastern State University in the 1980s.
“Also, when I was attending Haskell Indian Junior College [in] Lawrence, Kansas, I heard Billy Mills give a speech to a packed auditorium in 1970,” he said. “His speech inspired my research, as well.”
McIntosh attended NSU, Bacone College, Oklahoma University and Washington University in St. Louis, where he received a Master of Social Work degree. He had since retired and spends his days traveling and researching the subjects in the Native sports history exhibit.
McIntosh has been bringing the exhibit to the library for several years now. This year, he’s featured several athletes and coaches from Tahlequah and nearby communities. Visitors will find material on athletes such as Wyatt Sheets, who won the 2014 State Wrestling Championship for Stilwell High School; Allie Reynolds, Major League Baseball pitcher for the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees; Ryan Dirteater, a professional bull rider from Hulbert; and John R. Sellers, a Tahlequah man who was selected All-American as a pitcher and infielder at NSU.
The display includes sections dedicated to Jim Thorpe and Johnny Bench, with both of the athletes’ Wheaties box covers. Memorabilia of Sonny Sixkiller is in the display case, including a vintage bobblehead from when he was quarterback for the University of Washington in Seattle.
A photo of several members of the 1958 Northeastern State College national football championship team is featured. The team defeated Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl by a score of 19-13, and Redmen quarterback Johnny Allen was named Most Valuable Player.
Julie Poor said the exhibit, and other monthly displays, have always received significant attention from library visitors.
“It’s a really great collection and he’s such a nice guy,” she said. “We always have a lot of people stop and look at it. We love it when the community does the display; we’d rather have the community do it.”
Poor said anyone with a collection he or she would like to share with others can be displayed at the library, as long as the material is not offensive. The case at the entry of the building has featured exhibits on subjects like vintage video games consoles, ancient Egyptian pharaoh King Tut, the Rock and Mineral Society, Tahlequah Camera Club, and much more.
Check it out
The Tahlequah Public Library has reopened its doors to the public, but also still provides curbside service. In-person programming has also resumed. Masks are required for those who participate in the programming. For more information about the library and its display case, call 918-456-2581.
