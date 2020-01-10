For almost 40 years, James McIntosh has been collecting Native American sports memorabilia and researching athletes.
Some of his thousands of items are currently on display in the Hulbert Community Library lobby.
"I started collecting in 1980. A friend gave me an article that mentioned a Pawnee runner, and that got my interest up," said McIntosh, who is Cherokee.
"Then he gave me a photo of Moses Yellow Horse. I'd never heard of this guy, and thought that I hadn't heard of very many Native athletes."
McIntosh, 67, grew up in Hulbert, and he played baseball, basketball, and football in high school. He also played semi-pro baseball for a summer. He currently lives in Tahlequah.
His interest in Native athletes actually began when he was a young boy and saw the movie "Jim Thorpe: All-American."
"Something about that movie made me want to be a good athlete," said McIntosh. "He's my hero and has been since I was 5 years old."
He got to learn more about Thorpe after introducing himself to Thorpe's daughters, Grace and Gail, when they moved to Tahlequah to study at Northeastern State University.
"They showed me all this memorabilia the first time I went there. They were really gracious," said McIntosh.
From the sisters, he learned about the American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame, which is on the campus of Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas. McIntosh wrote to the Hall of Fame and they sent him a list of the inductees, whom he then started to research.
Decades later, he has researched around 12,000 subjects, including athletes and teams.
Some of his research was gathered into the 1986 First Americans Sports Calendar.
"It featured photos I collected. I designed it, produced it, copyrighted it, and sold it, but a lot of people helped me. I printed 1,000 copies, and I only have two copies left to myself," McIntosh said. "Now they're collectors' items."
Photos are not all McIntosh collects. His displays feature books, newspaper clippings, magazines, press releases, bobbleheads, merchandise and more.
"Wherever I go, I'm going to pick up something. I love going to bookstores and libraries, and can usually find stuff at flea markets," he said, mentioning a plate featuring Johnny Bench he found at a Fin & Feather Resort sale.
McIntosh also has two friends, Matt Roberts and Rob Daughtery, who help him look for items and athletes to research.
Over the years, he has also branched out into items from sports he was never really into and is keeping an eye on current Native athletes, including college and high school ones.
"There's a lot of Native rodeo riders," he said, while pointing to a photo of "Cherokee Kid" Ryan Dirteater.
For the Hulbert library display, McIntosh choose to feature athletes from around this area, and more prominently known people, like Sam Bradford.
Also included are his daughter and granddaughter, Wahlesah and Macy Rose, who are both tennis players.
"I could do an all-Cherokee display," he said.
His collection, which continues to grow as people donate more items to him, is kept in a storage unit.
"I make sure everything is wrapped up, so there's no moisture or moths," said McIntosh. "I thought about hiring someone to help catalog it, so when I do donate it, it's not so overwhelming."
He has been asked by organizations to donate the collection, and he said he may give some to NSU, which hosted a display of his items a couple of months ago.
He is also considering making a book and a documentary. He has developed a 50-slide presentation about the collection.
"I just enjoy doing this. I do this stuff every day," he said. "I think about it, and then 'll start going back and find something I want to look up, It gets me curious."
McIntosh said he displays the collection to "get that wow factor."
"I want people to just see it and say, 'Wow, I didn't know that,'" he said.
Check it out
The display will be in the Hulbert Community LIbrary through January. For info, email jamzmac52@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.