The pandemic halted many of the Tahlequah Public Library’s in-person events over the past year, but the community was invited to participate in Creative Craft Corner on Thursday, when patrons created their own sand art terrariums.
It’s been a long time since the library staff was able to host in-person events, but they’re hoping such activities will stick around.
“At least once a month, we’ll hopefully do this, because that’s what we used to do,” said Jane Adams, of the TPL. “Every month, we would have at least one or two adult programs in the evening, but we haven’t for the last year and a half. We’ve been doing some come-and-go crafts instead, where we pack everything up and they take it home. So now they’re trying to go back to the in-person ones.”
Patrons were each allowed to choose a jar, and then using a funnel, they poured different colors of sand into the jars. In the middle, prior to pouring the colored sand, they placed a paper towel role in the middle and filled it up with plain sand.
“Then they pour different colors of sand in [around the paper towel roll], and make whatever design they want,” Adams said. “Then at the very end, they pull out the paper towel roll filled with regular sand. It’s kind a space-saving thing so you don’t use up so much colored sand.”
After the paper towel roll was removed, guests placed an air plant on top of the sand. The Tillandsias – air plants – they used require little care, since they don’t need roots to thrive. Adams soaked them in water for about an hour, and then let them dry for about four hours. And they only have to be watered two to three times a week.
“We had a lot of colored sand, so I decided to make something with it, and this idea is one that came up that was relatively easy,” Adams said. “Everything is provided and there’s no charge, and they get to take home the jar with the little plant.”
The sand terrariums took little time for guests to complete. Terry Adams, who doesn’t necessarily consider himself an artist, said if he can do it, anyone can.
“This is the first one I’ve ever done, and I like it,” he said. “It’s real simple and they make it as easy as they can. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to pour a little sand here and there. You just come in and have a good time.”
The Craft Corner gave a chance for people to meet others and get out of the heat plaguing Tahlequah right now. The activity also allows loved ones to spend time together.
Shannon Murphy and her daughter Katelyn attended together, and have a shelf in the front of their home where they keep art projects.
“I was so hoping this would open back up again, because I’ve been missing it,” Shannon said.
Check it out
The library’s Creative Craft Corner programs are limited to 10 people, and patrons are required to mask. Those interested must register beforehand. People are able to register for the event through the Eastern Oklahoma Library System, which will send out a reminder via text or email about the upcoming program. Patrons could also call the library at 918-456-2581.
