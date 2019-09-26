Tahlequah Friends of the Library will meet Wednesday, Oct. 2, 11:30 a.m., in the Rawls Room of the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave. Those attending are welcome to bring their lunch with them.
The main agenda item will be planning for the annual Carnegie Room book sale which is set for Oct. 11-12.
TFOL meetings are open to the public and visitors are always welcome. For those interested in joinging this group, the membership form can be found at the library or on the website, www.tahlequah.lib.ok.us.
