Holiday hype arrived early at Tahlequah Public Library Nov. 8 during an adult class on creating Christmas centerpieces.
Participants were provided with a vintage-looking book, paint, several choices of ribbon, festive flowers and foliage, and instructed on how to craft their own Christmas centerpieces. A dozen or so people attended Tuesday night's class in TPL's Carnegie Room.
Library Assistant Pam Davis led the class in crafting the holiday decor. Power tool in hand, Davis drilled holes into the pages of each attendee’s book.
“Some many have six or seven [holes], some many have only a few,” said Davis.
Participant were allowed to figure out their own arrangements and mark where they wanted their holes drilled. Davis explained that the holes let the decor pieces stick up out of the books.
“They can glue them in permanently or leave them so they can switch flowers later,” said Davis, demonstrating how the centerpiece can be made fitting for the fall with autumnal blooms.
Participant Maury Rini said this wasn’t the first class she’s taken with Davis.
“[Davis] makes it easy,” said Rini.
Rini said Davis instructed the class to find a focal point in their centerpiece — a large flower, for example — and build the rest of the decor around it.
Rini's centerpiece featured boughs of holly, large and mini pine cones, pine fronds, and pops of glittery foliage. She plans to display the piece at her workplace.
Participant Sophie Hooper also plans on bringing her centerpiece to work as a gift for her co-worker. Hooper crafted with this intention in mind.
“[My co-worker] loves books, so my main focus is the [pages,]” said Hooper. “We teach Head Start so her love is reading books to the kids.”
The Christmas centerpiece class was Hooper’s first with Davis.
What's next
The Tahlequah Public Library will host several adult classes in the coming weeks, including DIY Native American Pinch Pots on Nov. 10, DIY House Framing on Nov. 19, and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.