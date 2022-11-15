Locals residents got their hands dirty and learned about pottery traditional of Southeastern Native tribes in a class on pinch pots at the Tahlequah Public Library on Nov. 10.
"I realized they didn't have any programs for Native American Heritage Month, so I put this together," said Jerilyn Willie, TPL clerk.
Willie hopes to get more programs going throughout the year, not just for NAHM.
Fourteen people attended Thursday night's class in TPL Carnegie Room. Before digging into the clay, participants were given a lesson on pottery traditional to Southeastern tribes.
Willie's presentation touched on the pottery's typical purposes, processing, clay sourcing, regional symbols and design, and firing process. She explained pottery was used every single day for drinking cups, cooking, storage, jewelry and more.
According to Willie, southeastern Native tribes made two types of pots: snake/coil pots, which were the larger vessels, and pinch pots, the subject of her lesson.
To form the pinch pot, Willie rolled the clay into a ball and pushed her thumb through its center, pinching the pot's walls thinner and thinner as she went round.
Participants were allowed to decorate their pieces as they pleased, and were provided pottery tools as well as natural materials, like leaves and pine cones, to make etchings and imprints on their pots.
In her presentation, Willie explained that Southeastern pottery became more intricately decorated once trade routes were established.
Attendee Wendy Nelson used a leaf to decorate her pot.
"I'm trying to imprint the leaf edge on there," said Nelson
Nelson plans to use her finished piece as a planter.
The lesson was done with air dry clay, which does not require a firing process. This would traditionally involve slowly cooking several pieces around a smoldering fire until completed.
Emelie Bailey, Kayla Rooster, and Maia Rooster attended the class together.
"I like how we get inside of the clay," said Maia.
Kayla said the trio signed up quickly after learning the lesson would be on pinch pots.
"I love doing stuff like this," said Kayla. "I'm going to make [my pinch pot] a jewelry box and give it to my grandpa."
Bailey also plans to give her pinch pot to her grandpa, but as a Christmas present.
