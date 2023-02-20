On Thursday, Feb. 16, guests rolled up their sleeves at the Tahlequah Public Library by making chocolate-covered foods and healthy rollups and wraps during a Made Simply Cooking Class.
Jane Adams, a library clerk at the TPL and host of the event, said individuals participated by creating turkey ranch rollups. Ingredients offered to attendees were a cream cheese mixture, bell peppers, black and green olives, cucumbers, turkey, cheese, etc. While the group was only able to learn how to make one type of wrap, attendees were sent home with several recipes that included chicken wraps and taco tortilla rollups.
The wraps are a quick and easy recipe, and that was one of the motives for the library's offering the class, especially since wraps can be made with everyday items.
"You can pretty much do it with what you have at home," said Adams.
Sarah Barnfield, a Northeastern State University student, said she wanted to learn how to make some quick and easy snacks.
"It's going to be really easy [with this recipe], especially when I'm at home, and I don't want to cook," said Barnfield.
If participants had more of a sweet tooth, this was appeased by dipping snacks - such as marshmallows, pretzels, bacon, and clementine oranges - into chocolate.
Adams said they included the two diverse types of food in one workshop due to recent cancellation of a past class.
"We're actually doing the chocolate dipping for kind of like a Valentine's, but then we had all that bad weather, so we moved it up a week just because we had the bad weather. We weren't here for a while and we had to move other programs up to that week," said Adams.
NyeKeisha Marshall, an attendee, said she has come to several of the library's cooking events. She enjoys them since she gets to learn a variety of things that can be useful for different ages.
"You can make them like you want, and put different things in there," said Barbara Cook, an event attendee. "They're easy to do and it would be great to do with kids."
Marshall said she also appreciates the money savings the wraps can offer.
"It's not really expensive, so I think it can broaden people's horizons where they can be like, 'I can try something that's more gourmet but on the cheap side," said Marshall. Check it out
The next Made Simply Cooking Class will take place at the Tahlequah Public Library on March 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.