Locals are taking a stroll through downtown Tahlequah to stop, read, and gather Lego pieces, as they participate in the annual Storywalk, March 13-17.
“A Storywalk is where you take a story, then you break the pieces apart and you place them in different areas around the community,” said Tahlequah Public Library Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton.
For the past two years, Tahlequah Public Library has hosted the Storywalk down Muskogee Avenue, this year featuring the book “The Land of the Great Turtle."
Participants are tasked with walking to 17 local businesses, which will be handing out Lego pieces to build a turtle and have a few pages of each story posted to their windows. The project is a national activity created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, with the collaboration of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
The walk begins at the library, where participants can pick up a map, read the beginning of “The Land of the Great Turtle,” and receive their first Lego turtle pieces.
Sierra Smith, a manager at Too Fond of Books, said the bookstore has taken part every year in the Storywalk, which she says helps get people involved in the community.
“I think it just gets people out and about, especially during Spring Break, when a lot of people leave. Not a lot of people are able to, so it gets people out downtown, shopping at stores they might not have stopped at otherwise,” said Smith.
Smith believes a large number of people participate in this event because it is an affordable and easy activity that can be done with a group.
The book being featured in this year’s Storywalk was created by local author Brad Wagnon, whose tale does dig into a little bit of Cherokee history.
“We’ve had him in for an event or two before, and it’s always cool to get to see them recognize a local author and get him involved,” said Smith.
Newton said the Storywalk is different this year, with an increase of businesses and people participating. Newton said having the activity during Spring Break encourages people to exercise and visit local businesses.
Amy Carter, owner of Vivid Salon and Boutique, said the walk not only provides memories for children to make, but a way for them to improve their reading or get excited about it.
“It’s one thing to read your phone, and it’s a completely different one to read a book, so the more the library can be involved in, the happier I am,” said Carter. “I think for the kids it’s so important to learn to read. Your writing is impacted by your reading skills. It’s important to read stories, so they get in the habit of [reading] books.”
Carter is convinced events such as this one are not only good for the kids, but for the stores, parents, and residents of the area because it keeps the community close.
“I think the more community focused events we have, the better off we are as a community,” said Carter. “Our downtowns and cities are really important to the feel of the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.