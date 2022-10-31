Kids, teens, and families donned costumes and got in character for the Tahlequah Public Library's Zombie Halloween Party on Oct. 28.
TPL Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe, the brains behind the operation, said she decided to throw zombie party after finding several games and pieces of decor to flesh out the theme.
The event featured five different zombie games, like Zombie Gotcha, which pitted kids against a grabbing zombie hand.
Merida Love, 6, played several rounds of Zombie Gotcha with her mother, Jennie Love.
"[We came to the party] because it's fun and it's safe. I'm a single mom so this is my gig," said Love. "I love the library."
Dressed up as a unicorn, Merida succeeded in escaping the zombie hand, unlike her mom, who fell prey to its undead clutches multiple times.
Over at another table, 7-year-old Kash Inman and Annie Inman worked on sowing the seed of a "zombie plant." "When you touch them, they move," said Inman.
Kash showed off a Huggy Wuggy monster costume, while Inman wore a Jack Skellington outfit.
"I've brought him to several things [at the library] and we've always had fun," said Inman.
Partygoers enjoyed games, music, cake, activities, and a photo op, all befitting the spooky season. Kids participated in a scavenger hunt throughout the library, where teams worked to find all the pieces of a skeleton.
"When you find your parts, you're going to try to build you're skeleton," TPL Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton told the participants. "The first team that has it will be the winner."
With instruction to not "take out any old ladies," kids ran about the library in search of the pieces hidden among the stacks and bringing them back to the party room.
Lowe said Friday's event hosted 170 people - more than they've had at other events this season. Despite the theme, Lowe doesn't think anyone was dressed as a zombie.
