Library invites all to enjoy bingo reading challenge

Kids, adults, and everyone in between have been invited to take part and win prizes in the Winter Reading Bingo Challenge, taking place throughout the Eastern Oklahoma Library System until Jan. 31.
Michelle Newton, Tahlequah Public Library Youth Services coordinator, explained the goal of the challenge is to complete a bingo vertically, horizontally, or diagonally on a provided sheet.
Each space on the bingo card holds a different task for the player, like, “read a book with snow on the cover,” or “check out a cookbook and make a recipe.”
“Once you get a bingo, you will receive a prize and then you can continue until you get a blackout,” said Newton.
A blackout means completing task on the the entire sheet – a total of 25 challenges.
“If you get a blackout, you get another prize,” said Newton.
The prize for completing a bingo is a lanyard and the prize for a blackout is a book bag.
“It's for all ages and pretty much everyone can do any of this,” said Newton. “It could be for young kids all the way up to adults and they're not super-hard, like, ‘finish a puzzle,’ or ‘read a poem or short story.’ So like if [the participant] can't read, the parents could read to them.”
This activity is from the Beanstack app and is the first bingo challenge TPL has done. The Winter Reading Bingo Challenge is being held at all 15 branches of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
Newton said participants can log their tasks on the Beanstack app or on the computer at www.eols.beanstack.com.
“Or if you absolutely cannot get any of those, you can come in and we’ll give you a paper copy,” she said.
The challenge started on Jan. 1 and runs through the entire month. As of Jan. 4, Newton said no one has completed a bingo yet.
“I’m sure someone out there is probably close, but I haven’t even slowed down to look yet,” she said.
