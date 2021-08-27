Library offers traditional, innovative games

Think of family games, and the picture comes to mind of a group sitting around a table, rolling the dice and moving their tokens around a Monopoly board, trying to accumulate money and property.
These days Monopoly and other board games are pretty pricey, putting a dent in the pocket even of Rich Uncle Pennybags. But people who want to try something new can do so economically, by checking out one of the selection of games offered by the Tahlequah Public Library.
Jane Adams and John Dick demonstrate several games that are new, or a variant on familiar games, during a video available on the Tahlequah Public Library's Facebook page. Klask, Crazy Forts, Castle Blocks, a yard-sized Jenga game, and Viking bowling, offer different challenges for entertainment.
"These things can be checked out just like a book or anything else," Dick said. "Viking bowling is a yard game, a cross between lawn bowling and horseshoes."
Castle Blocks come in square and rectangular shapes, and special arched shapes that help the castle builder create gateways, doors, windows, and the crenelated tops commonly seen on storybook castles. The builder can create the magnificent imaginary castle of his or her dreams using them. They're small enough to take up the top of a good-sized table or can be used to construct a castle on the floor.
Crazy Forts consists of purple balls - rather like a ping-pong ball with holes in it - and green sticks. The sticks and balls can be combined in various configurations to create fences or structures, even a small house big enough for a kid to crawl into.
"This is the entry to the fort, and this is their door," Dick said of the simple structure he and Adams built.
After putting together the fort, it can be covered with a sheet or light blanket to give its young occupant more privacy.
Klask is a tabletop game sort of like air hockey. It uses magnets so there must be space to move a magnetic piece under the game. Players move their magnets under the board, trying to guide a "ball" or "biscuit" into scoring position.
"The object of the game is to get six points to the corner. There are four ways you can collect points," Dick said. "It's a quick, fast, fun game. As you can see, it can be a pretty exciting game."
The Viking bowling uses a court 16 by 36 feet. Pegs and blocks are placed along the ends of the court, with the king piece in the middle. The object is to throw sticks at the pegs and try to knock them over. The person who is in the lead, having knocked down the most blocks, gets a chance at the king.
"Whoever finally knocks over the king wins the game," Dick said.
The giant Jenga is a large scale version of the game already familiar to many. Adams and Dick demonstrated it, creating a tower of good-sized wooden blocks. They then removed blocks, one by one, until the structure tumbled.
"Now that's how it's played, folks," DIck said.
