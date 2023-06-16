Several children participated in a summer themed craft at the Tahlequah Public Library on Thursday, June 15.
TPL Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton was over the event, which was considered to be a summer reading come-and-go craft. These take place every Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library, with participants from 3-11 year olds.
The craft offered kids a chance to create three crafts – a shark puppet, jellyfish, and camper. Since the library has a wide range of children who take part in the crafts, Newton said each activity has a different level of difficulty.
“The come-and-go is a little easier than having everyone come at the same time because we had, I think there was 86 people there,” said Newton. “It’s much more accommodating to have people just come a little at a time through out that time period, so everybody does not show up at once.”
Emily Kimbrough’s son, Connor Kimbrough, participated in the event, which she believes challenges her son.
“I think it’s really good for the community because you have the preschools and other schools that come and participate in it that they may not get to,” said Emily.
Besides creating a space for children to have fun, Newton said they are learning and practicing to use their fine motor skills and creativity. When children go to a come and go activity at the library, Newton said they can also redeem their points for prizes they have won through their summer reading challenge.
The come-and-go events normally take about 20-30 minutes for kids to finish all three crafts.
Sasha Faulkner, a Sequoyah Pre-K teacher, took students from the school’s summer program to the event. She said her and other affiliates of the school brought the kids to the craft to give them something extra to do and to expose them to the library system.
“Some of these kids have never gotten to go to the library, so it has been fun for them,” said Faulkner.
Maudie Cascale, a Cherokee Nation Head Start teacher, said that while the craft allows her students to also gain exposure, it also helps with language development and social-emotional learning.
“I just hope it’s a great learning experience for them for the future because that’s what head start is all about. It’s a head start for their education,” said Cascale.
Cascale said this was the first time the group has done a come-and-go craft, and she hopes to bring her students to another library craft event soon.
Check it out
The next come and go craft will be June 22 at the Tahlequah Public Library. The Science Museum of Oklahoma will be at this event, helping participants with a build-a-buddy project.
