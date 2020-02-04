The Tahlequah Public Library will present "Continuing the Warrior Tradition: American Indians in World War II" on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m.
In addition to the most famous group of American Indians, the Navajo Code Talkers, the program will cover surprising and lesser-known stories of these warriors in uniform.
The event is made possible through a live presentation from the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
The audience will hear segments from the museum's oral history collection, including Medal of Honor recipient Van Barfoot and the last surviving Crow war chief Joe Medicine Crow, who earned the distinction by counting coup on the Germans.
The program is free and open to the public. To facilitate room arrangements, preregistration is requested by calling the Tahlequah Public Library at 918-456-2581 or visiting the library, 120 S. College Ave.
The Tahlequah Public Library, a member of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.