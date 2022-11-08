A tall whiteboard in the middle of the Tahlequah Public Library poses patrons with a question: "What does Tahlequah think?"
TPL Library Clerk John Dick said he and a coworker came up with the idea after watching a video on the topic.
“We were interested in some passive programs where the patrons can engage,” said Dick.
These polls typically consist of “fun” questions, like whether the respondent would rather vacation on a space port or in an underwater hotel.
Each “would you rather” question stays up for a week, and Dick said TPL changes the general theme of the poll every month, sometimes to correspond with holidays.
“We’ve had all kinds of fun,” he said.
For example, in the spirit of Halloween on Friday, Oct. 28, the poll asked patrons whether they'd rather fly to school or work on a magic carpet or broom.
Sheri Gourd and 14-year-old A.J. both picked "magic carpet" option.
"We do the poll each time we're there and talk about the choice we've made," said Sheri. "The 'fly on a magic carpet or broomstick' poll had a hot debate!"
Dick said people of all ages participate in the poll.
“Even parents come up and read the choices to their children who can’t read,” he said. “It’s an interactive thing.”
Michelle Newton, TPL Youth Services coordinator, said the poll gets conversations going.
“It gets people thinking and having fun at the same time,” said Newton.
When a new question is added to the board, results from the previous week’s poll are posted below as percentages.
Last week, the poll asked patrons whether they’d prefer to pass time solving a crossword puzzle or a sudoku puzzle.
Aubrey Rodden said she’d prefer to solve a sudoku puzzle.
“In a way, I think [sudoku] takes less thinking [than a crossword],” said Rodden. “It’s more mind-numbing and relaxing that way.”
Julie Jones went with the other option.
“I’d pick the crossword puzzle ‘cause I don’t do numbers,” said Jones.
Danelle and Capri Dixon visited the library together on Friday. Danelle went “old school” and decided on crosswords. Capri agreed.
“[I’d pick] the crossword,” said Capri. “I don’t know sudoku.”
As of Friday, Nov. 4, the crossword players were leading in the poll with 40 votes versus 20 votes for sudoku.
