The Tahlequah Public Library and local residents found time during Spring Break to play giant inflatable bowling on Monday, March 13.
TPL Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton said the library decided to host this event after looking for activities for kids to participate in during Spring Break.
"We came across bowling and I thought, how about we see if there is inflatable bowling out there," said Newton. "We have perfect areas for two bowling lanes."
The activity is much like the original, but only features groups of five using a weighted plastic ball and knocking down 10 pins made of the same material. The group with the overall highest score was to be the recipient of a grand prize.
Newton said she hopes participants simply had fun and a chance to be silly, and learned to encourage one another along the way.
Kim Lee, an attendee, had several children and their peers participating in the bowling activity. She wanted them to learn that it is OK to try new things.
"At first they were like, 'Really? Bowling at the library?' But they're all laughing and having a good time," said Lee.
Newton said the library has never used inflatable activities before, but has found it alleviates any worries about the weather.
"It could be raining outside or it could be really cold," said Newton. "We just happen to have a cool, nice day. We never know what we will have during Spring Break."
Lee said her children have taken part in many events, guest speakers, and crafts at the library. Some differences between the event and some of the library's other activities, Lee noticed, is that it has more of an active and movement component featuring smaller groups.
"It gets them out of the house. It gets them active," said Lee. "My son, this one, would sit on video games all day, so I love this kind of stuff."
Giant inflatable bowling can be played by the young and elderly, since the materials being lighter than regular bowling materials.
Eric Fuentes, another participants, said the large size of the pins and ball helps make it easier to knock the pins down, but hand-and-eye coordination is still needed because of the movement of the weight in the ball.
Fuentes liked the event because it gave them something to do, especially during Spring Break.
"A lot of people don't go out of town because of work, so on the days off, this is just a way to hang out with friends and have fun," said Fuentes.
Check it out
The library will be hosting activities all week, including a storywalk from March 13-17; Spring Clean Crafts, March 16 at 10 a.m.; and Irish dancers performing March 17 at 2 p.m.
