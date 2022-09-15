National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 20, and are residents will have the opportunity to do just that during a special event at the Tahlequah Public Library.
The civic holiday was first observed in 2012, and nearly 4.7 million people registered to vote on that date since then. Volunteers and organizations help create awareness of voter registration opportunities.
According to the NVRD website, as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote. People find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register.
Tiffany Rozell, secretary of the Cherokee County Election Board, said the library is hosting the registration event Tuesday, Sept. 20, 4-7 p.m., in the Carnegie Room. But she said these events can happen anytime, not just on Sept. 20.
“We go out a few times a year, but haven’t been able to be out much with COVID,” Rozell said. “The purpose is to get as many residents registered as possible, help keep our records updated by having people fill out new applications if any info has changed, help with absentee applications, and recruit precinct officials.”
Representatives with the election board will be at the library to assist, and they will also have absentee applications and precinct official applications.
TPL Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe they will have small giveaways and light refreshments, and will be taking orders for “vote” earrings they create on the Glowforge.
“The CCEB will have representatives there with voter registration forms for eligible voters to fill out, as well as representatives from the Cherokee County Republican and Democratic parties, to help voters find information about their candidates,” Lowe said.
Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, said they’ve set up registration events in the past at Norris Park and during the Red Fern Festival.
“We have help with registration available at camping headquarters on Muskogee Avenue in the space behind the old Long John Silver’s,” he said.
A message left seeking comment from the Cherokee County Republican wasn’t returned by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.