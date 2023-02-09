Several crafty locals had a heart for crafts, as the Tahlequah Public Library hosted a Valentine's Day wreath class on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Pam Davis, a TPL library assistant, said library staffers decided to organize the workshop after they saw how big of a hit Halloween wreaths were back in October.
“We thought not everyone would have a valentine wreath, and so we thought that would be a cute idea to do for Valentine’s Day,” said Davis.
Event attendees created the wreaths using heart-shaped wooden signs, paint, greenery, stickers, bows, and chord and twine. Davis said the craft was a hit with the attendees because she believes people in Tahlequah enjoy crafting and being around others, especially after COVID-19.
Pat Chester said she went to the workshop because she enjoys crafting. She found the class to be inclusive for those who are less skilled.
“Some people don’t know how to do craft work or know how to do all the crafting stuff, so it’s just helpful that they show you step by step,” said Chester.
Davis said she tries to make sure all the craft workshops she hosts, including those for wreathes, to be for anyone in the community, even if they deem themselves less artistic.
“I try to make it as simple as possible, so anybody can do it, and then if there is something they’re having trouble with, I try to help them,” said Davis.
While some just showed up for the do-it-yourself activity, others mingled with friends and strangers and got out into the community.
“It brings people out and gets them involved in something different,” said attendee Sallie Hicks.
Sallie attended the event with her daughter, Crystal Hicks, who said the workshop allowed her to meet new people and friends she hadn’t seen in a while.
While the class was for adults, Davis said it would depend on the maturity level of a child if the craft was intended for use at home.
“I hope they learned that if they want to be creative on their own, and maybe they have seen something here and they think, ‘I can make a St. Patrick’s Day one’ or they could make another holiday one on their own, they can go off and do something else and that they will feel more confident,” said Davis.
Chester said the workshop also gives locals to have a place to go and make something for the holiday, and the wreaths can be used each year.
“A lot of people, I think, don’t have loved ones to do things with, so this is a good place to come and do something with other people to just have a good time and make the crafts,” said Chester.
