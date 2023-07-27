The Tahlequah Public Library will bring various Native American cultures together by hosting the Indigenous Food Showcase in November.
Jerilyn Willie, a library clerk and organizer for the event, said the Nov. 17 showcase will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and will spotlight various types of foods from several tribes.
Willie said the event is open to anyone who wants to bring a dish or just wants to show up to learn and become more immersed in other cultures.
“I know there are all kinds of people in our community. I wanted to give people a chance to show off a little piece of their culture,” said Willie. “I wanted to show that Tahlequah, and its surrounding community, is made up of all kinds of different people.”
Willie is hoping there will be five to six different foods available for sampling, but she wants to get as many involved as possible.
Grape dumplings and fry bread samplers are a couple dishes Willie said might be served at this first-ever event. She is planning to bring several recipes with Chickasaw roots to the showcase.
The Indigenous Food Showcase, like all of the library’s events, will be free to the public.
“I want to see all kinds of people show up,” said Willie. “The people who come to learn about the foods are just as important as the cooks.”
Willie believes the event is important, especially during November, as that month is known for people coming together to share “ideas, good food, and good times.”
“I wanted the library to be a part of that. Even if you have nowhere to go for the holidays, you are always welcomed at the Tahlequah Public Library,” said Willie.
Those at the library are looking for as many volunteer cooks as possible. They hope to have many different tribes represented as possible and to have a large quantity of each dish.
Willie said making these large quantities will help spread a little bit of each culture.
Cooks will need to be comfortable sharing their recipes with the rest of the community, as they will be expected to share a detailed recipe with patrons.
“This event only works if we have people who show up and do their part,” said Willie. “I believe in a community that wants to meet their neighbors and wants to show up for them. I can’t wait to see how this event pans out, and I am so excited to see where we go after.”
You’re invited
The deadline to register for the Indigenous Food Showcase will be Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. To register or for more information, call 918-456-2581 or email jwillie@eols.org.
