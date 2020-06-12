Library Summer Reading Program starts Monday

Tahlequah Public Library staff has announced that the Summer Reading Program will begin Monday, June 15, for children and adults.
With a theme of "Imagine Your Story," library staff had to use their imaginations to develop a program that is fun, yet keeps all safe during the coronavirus pandemic. No programs will be held in the building this year.
"We'll have packets for kids, teens, and adults. The kids and teens are kind of doing the same thing," said Michelle Newton, TPL youth services coordinator.
One purpose of the program is to have fun, but the more important aspect for children and teens is to keep up their literacy skills.
"We do not want them to have that slide that happens in the summer. We want them to continue reading and keep up those skills," said Newton.
Known as the "summer slide," research shows students lose some achievement gains made during the previous school year when they don't practice them during time off from class.
"We have always had our pre-K through teen Summer Reading Program, but this year, we feel as though we finally have everything settled and we're actually prepared to do an adult one," said Gerran Walker, TPL technology specialist.
The grab-and-go packets for kids and teens will be available for pickup 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Monday through July 13.
Every week will feature a different theme. As in years past, the packets will include information about the program, a bookmark, a sticker sheet, and a reading log to put the stickers on. This year, they will also have activity sheets, a craft, and a book to keep.
Youths can keep track of their reading with the tracking sheet by placing a sticker for each 20 minutes they read. Once they reach 100 minutes, they will receive a prize. The prizes can be picked up through curbside service or in the library, following all guidelines.
Adults can pick up packets at the library or download them from a link that will be on Facebook. Adult prizes will be awarded in a different way.
"We will have five prizes - or photos of the prizes - in the display case, each with a number. When they complete an activity, they can choose which one they want to be entered to win," said Walker.
An adult can get one entry for each 120 minutes they read, each weekly activity they complete, and for each Facebook program they attend on Wednesdays at noon. The first one will be about urban legends.
"If they really feel like reading, they could end up with quite a few entries. They can read whatever they want. There is no themed book list," said Walker. "They can scan and email in the reading log, if they wish."
The prizes adults can enter to win are: a $25 gift card to a local business, an owl wind chime, a picnic basket for two, a snack box, and a set of travel mugs.
Audiobooks, e-books, comic books, magazines, and more, plus reading to others count as minutes for the reading log. The adult reading logs need to be turned in by July 16 because the winners will be drawn and announced on Facebook at noon on July 17. "We miss everyone. We miss the kids," said Newton.
Learn more
For more details, call the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., at 918-456-2581, or email tahlequahpl@eodls.org.
