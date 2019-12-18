HULBERT – The Hulbert Community Library, 210 N. Broadway, will features a Native American sports exhibit during the month of January.
The exhibit is the collection of James McIntosh of Tahlequah. McIntosh grew up in Hulbert, and graduated from Northeastern State University. His sports memorabilia spans 40 years of research and credits libraries for contributing to his collection.
In 1986, McIntosh produced an All-Native American sports calendar, which is considered a "collector's item."
For more information, email McIntosh at jamzmac52@yahoo.com.
