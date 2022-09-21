The Tahlequah Public Library will host a local author event Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The event will feature 12 local authors set up in the Carnegie Room. The author's will be selling their books and be available to sign them, take photographs, and chat about their work.
The Tahlequah Friends of the Library will be on hand with light, healthy refreshments for those who participate. The event is free and for all ages, as the authors range from 13 to 70 years old.
