National Library Week is observed April 23-29, and it celebrates all the time, work, programming, and events that make libraries an asset to their communities.
"Libraries, and in particular ours, tend to be really involved in the community and kind of a hub where people can come together," said Cherokee Lowe, Tahlequah Public Library branch manager.
Lowe said the library staffers go out into the community and connect people with the information they need, as well as entertainment.
TPL is hosting daily events in celebration of National Library Week, starting with the American Library Association's Right to Read Day, which encouraged readers to check out challenged books.
"[Tuesday was] National Library Workers Day and we celebrated in-house with a potluck," Lowe said.
She said TPL recognized its staff on social media and shared how long each had been with area branches. The Friends of the Library also celebrated staff by bringing in flowers, cards, and treats.
"We were really feeling the love," said Lowe.
On Wednesday, April 26 – National Library Outreach Day – Lowe will be putting out business cards around in community spaces to get the word out about the library and its services.
Lowe said Thursday will be day for local to advocate for the library. Making use of its Makerspace's two new button makers, Lowe said, there will be a table where people can make buttons with supportive messages.
No events are scheduled for Friday, but locals can support TPL throughout the rest of the year in various ways.
"I think [people can support us by] using our services and coming to our programs," said Lowe.
Stakeholders can also support TPL through grants and volunteerism. Word-of-mouth about what the library provides is also helpful.
The Hulbert Community Library has events planned for National Library Week as well. HCL will post upcoming events to its Facebook page, which Branch Manager Julie Poor encouraged patrons to check out daily.
“We want to celebrate libraries and really want people to be aware that we’re here," said Poor. "Despite everything that has gone on in the past few years, libraries are still here, thriving, and a very big part of the community."
This year's theme is, "There's more to the story" and it centers on all the things libraries have to offer, in addition to books. Poor touted HCL's online resources as well, like its databases and Family Search, which are all free with a library card.
Similarly, TPL has a “Library of Things,” which is a collection of over 300 items patrons can check out, just like they would a book.
“You need a library card and you can only get three at a time for three weeks,” said TPL Clerk John Dick told the TDP in November.
The Library of Things is held in several books that visitors can flip through to see what items, ranging from chess sets to paper shredders, are available.
“The library is more than just books,” said Dick.
TPL also has outdoor activities to enjoy as Tahlequah begins to thaw out – games like Kubb, horseshoes, tennis rackets, basketball, football, croquet equipment, and more.
