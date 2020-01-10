LifeShare of Oklahoma recently announced its sixth consecutive record-breaking year in the number of organ donors who saved and healed lives through organ and tissue donation.
Throughout 2019, LifeShare coordinated the recovery of 516 lifesaving organs from 197 organ donor heroes, surpassing the organization’s all-time high of 188 donors set in 2018. These gifts allowed LifeShare to provide 455 organ transplant recipients with a second chance at life.
LifeShare’s annual donation rate of 50 organ donors-per-million-population ranks among the highest in the United States.
“As we reflect on 2019’s success, we are thankful for our healthy partnerships with hospitals and transplant centers, more than 200 dedicated volunteers, and our passionate, tireless staff who work around the clock to save lives,” said Jeffrey Orlowski, president and CEO of LifeShare. “However, none of this would have been possible without the generosity, courage and selflessness of the donors and their families.”
Last year, LifeShare also recovered life enhancing tissue from 914 donors whose gifts could impact more than 68,000 people. Tissue donation will impact people through bone donations to improve mobility, skin donations to heal burn patients, cornea donations to restore sight, and heart valve donations to repair life-threatening defects.
“Our success in 2019 will carry us confidently into 2020 as we continue to impact Oklahoma through the powerful gift of donation,” Orlowski said. “Today, more than 650 Oklahomans await the gift of life through organ donation and countless others wait for tissue donations.”
LifeShare encourages Oklahomans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to share their decisions with their family. To register, visit www.LifeShareRegistry.org.
LifeShare is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization dedicated to the recovery of organs and tissue for transplant purposes. For more information about LifeShare, go to www.lifeshareok.org.
