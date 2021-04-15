5Ws+1H: Why It's Done: Simple steps make for oral hygiene

Between work, school and home life, it's easy to forget about routine oral care, but there's always enough time in the day to brush those chompers.
Poor oral health can be determined by several signs. Dr. Rishin Patel, with Downtown Family Dentistry, said people may notice reddening and puffing of the gums, as well as sensitivity and pain when brushing.
"You can also expect poor breath," Patel said.
Oral irrigators, or Waterpiks, have been around for years, but the "water flossers" appear to have grown in popularity in recent years. They use a stream of high-pressure, pulsating water to help remove plaque and food debris between teeth. While they can be effective for improving gingival health, don't toss out the traditional string floss just yet.
"My opinion is that Waterpiks are a great tool to use," Patel said. "However, they don't replace flossing. It's something that can be used in addition to flossing."
Studies have found most Americans never floss, but it can prevent cavities and gum disease. Ideally, people should floss twice per day. Sometimes that's not achievable, so Patel recommends flossing as much as possible, and at least after meals. People should also brush their teeth twice a day, two minutes each.
"Brushing after lunch is beneficial to preventing cavities," Patel said. "We also recommend brushing with a soft-bristle toothbrush. Anything harder, or more firm than soft, can lead to recession of the gums and slight abrasion of the teeth."
A pea-sized amount of toothpaste is enough for adults, while for children, a slight smear of the toothpaste is sufficient.
Besides good oral hygiene practices, diet is the main factor in tooth decay. Patel said fermentable carbohydrates, such as chips and crackers, tend to stick to the teeth.
"They're also the best food for the bacteria that creates cavities," he said. "So we recommend trying to taper down those things like chips and instead maybe have an apple or some carrots. Fruits and vegetables don't stick to the teeth as much as those fermentable carbohydrates do, so they're less likely to give you cavities."
People should also avoid too many sugary drinks, chocolate and candy.
Not only can soda lead to cavities, but the high acidity of the beverages can lead to erosion of the teeth. Patel recommends at least rinsing the mouth out after having sugary drinks, to prevent the sugar from sticking to the teeth.
And just to ensure a healthy mouth and pearly white teeth, people should visit their dentist two times a year. It's also recommended that new parents find dental homes for their children by age 1.
