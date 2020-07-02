Friday, July 3
Spike Kizzia and Company plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.
Katelyn & Maddie play at 6:30 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.
Chicken Pot Pie plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Colton Kro plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.
RC & the Ambers play at 8 p.m. at Riverbend Floats.
Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601.
Paul Benjamin plays at 9 p.m. on the Diamondhead Resort campground stage.
Saturday, July 4
Summer Stories & Crafts begins at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.
Brandon Bethel plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.
Bill "Flash" Flaspohler plays at 6:30 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.
Oreo Blue plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Peggs Fire Department fireworks show begins at dusk at Peggs School.
Fireworks on Tenkiller begin at dusk from the south end.
Fireworks begin at dusk at the old Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Randy Crouch with Flying Horse play at 9 p.m. on the Diamondhead Resort campground stage.
Sunday, July 5
Eight ball pool begins at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Monday, July 6
Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
TRL Band plays at 7 p.m. on Tahlequah Creates Facebook page.
Tuesday, July 7
Corn hole competition begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place.
Wednesday, July 8
Beer pong starts at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Thursday, July 9
Scotch doubles pool begins at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
